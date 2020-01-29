Vanessa Bryant announces the MambaOnThree fund for the families of the victims

Vanessa Bryant She is working to help families affected by the helicopter accident, which took her husband's life Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna.
On Wednesday, January 29, the 37-year-old woman broke the silence after losing her husband and daughter in a horrible helicopter accident. He posted his statement on his Instagram, thanking friends and fans for their support on these difficult days. "There are not enough words to describe our pain right now. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," he wrote.
In addition, the mother of four children expressed her condolences to the Altobelli, Chester, Mauser and Zobayan families. Vanessa said she and her family share "her pain intimately."
With that in mind, the star announced that the Team Mamba family has established the MambaOnThree Fund.
According to the fund's website, it was established in "honor and support for loved ones of the other seven victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020." The description also reveals that all donated funds will go directly to the affected families.
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
"The MambaOnThree Fund was created to honor the mantra of Team Mamba, & # 39; Mamba on Three & # 39; It is with that usual song of union, brotherhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this fund was named," continues the site.
Moments after making the announcement, the site seemed so flooded with donors that it fell.
Vanessa appreciates these efforts to support families, who said she and her daughters are more than grateful for the "millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment."
"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, caring and wonderful daughter. And a sister amazing for Natalia, Bianka, Y Capri," she shared
Vanessa did not reveal any plans for a memorial, but requested that people give them "respect and privacy,quot; while mourning the loss of her husband and daughter.