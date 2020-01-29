Vanessa Bryant announces the MambaOnThree fund for the families of the victims

Vanessa Bryant She is working to help families affected by the helicopter accident, which took her husband's life Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna.

On Wednesday, January 29, the 37-year-old woman broke the silence after losing her husband and daughter in a horrible helicopter accident. He posted his statement on his Instagram, thanking friends and fans for their support on these difficult days. "There are not enough words to describe our pain right now. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," he wrote.

In addition, the mother of four children expressed her condolences to the Altobelli, Chester, Mauser and Zobayan families. Vanessa said she and her family share "her pain intimately."

With that in mind, the star announced that the Team Mamba family has established the MambaOnThree Fund.