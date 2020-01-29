Vanderpump rules: Ariana Madix calls Jax Taylor "gross,quot; for hinting that she was a lesbian – Jax says she is "the most negative person,quot; she has ever met

The dispute between Jax Taylor and Ariana Madix becomes increasingly unpleasant. After the honeymooner claimed that his co-star of the Vanderpump Rules did not want to marry or have children with Tom Sandoval because she "likes women," he returned the applause on the same show.

Ariana visited the clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live, where she criticized Jax for her rude comments. She openly revealed that she is bisexual, but that is not what prevents her from having children.

‘I thought it was really disgusting. I also thought it made no sense at any level. I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don't. There are women who have married children and there are married women who do not. None of that made sense. Also, I have been very open and honest about the fact that I am bisexual, and I don't think that is a problem. It is certainly not a problem in my relationship, so I think I should relax. "

Ariana has shared that she likes both women and men and even had an appointment with co-star Lala Kent because she got upset because Tom revealed it to everyone last season.

However, she has always expressed that she was not interested in getting married or having children.

It was said that this was a decisive factor for Sandoval in previous seasons, but the owner of TomTom changed his mind. The couple took the biggest step in their relationship so far by buying a $ 2 million house, something Jax still doesn't understand.

Speaking of Taylor, he tweeted that Ariana "hides,quot; her real life from the producers.

‘It must be nice to be in a program and dodge everything related to the life of your relationship for 9 years and tell the production,quot; I'm not talking about it "but still want a paycheck. That is my answer to Ariana. The most negative person I've ever met. "

