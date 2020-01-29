Usher ready to present and perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020

It's Ursher, baby.

Usheris the host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020! A press release obtained by E! News announced Wednesday that the star will not only host, but will also perform at the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 29 in Los Angeles. Other confirmed artists are Lizzo, Halsey Y Justin Bieber, with more to announce.

The seventh annual show will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 29 at 8 pm, and the program will play on tape at 10 pm PT.

As the singer of "Love In This Club,quot; said in a statement about his new concert as a host, "I am very excited to host the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2020 and help celebrate the music that I and millions of other lovers of the music we heard last year It will be like going out with old friends. "

Those friends will include the nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, as Ariana Grande, Bad bunny, Billie eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Duck, Ed Sheeran, Ghost, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas brothers and Bieber