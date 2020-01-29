US Army Field Artillery Brigade UU. Do your first real fire exercise in Germany – Defense Blog

For the first time in a long time, the US Army Field Artillery Brigade UU. It brought a firestorm to a military rank in Germany using its heavy missile systems.

The U.S. Army UU. He has announced that the 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducted its first real fire exercise since its reactivation in September 2019 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area on January 27, 2020

"This is the first live fire of a unit based in Europe since 2004," said Lt. Col. Angel Llompart, commander of the FA 1-6 battalion for the first battalion, sixth field artillery regiment. "It is a key milestone in our preparation that indicates that we can now transition to more collective training with our partners and allies."

The soldiers of the unit have worked since September of last year, receiving their equipment, training and tests on it, to prepare for the live fire of the day.

"The soldiers have worked very hard and spent countless hours to ensure that their team is ready for combat and that they are physically and mentally able to carry out the mission entrusted to them," said the army command sergeant. Major David Cecil, the sergeant major of command for the battalion. "They are excited to show their skills and improve the combat power of the unit."

The event improved the capabilities of the unit and guaranteed the preparation to defend and protect partners and allies throughout Europe.

"This live fire is not just a crew certification," said Cecil. "It allows soldiers to demonstrate their ability to provide long-range precision fires within the European theater."

A strong mist covered the training range for most of the day, adding an additional element to the training of the day. While the fog was unexpected, it did not compromise the safety or value of the exercise.

"Every time we run a live fire we want to make sure everything goes well," said Llompart. “Part of our training strategy is to ensure that we have done our best to mitigate the risk. No matter what obstacle we face, even if it is cloudy with limited visibility as it is for this exercise, we will always complete the mission. ”

The live fire added another milestone to the long lineage and the distinguished history of the battalion, said Llompart.

"This battalion has been around since 1798," said Llompart. “This is another part of our history that allows us to contribute to our nation. We are proud to be here and hope to continue working with our allies and partners. ”