Update of the complaint of Kris Bryant: reportedly, the Star of the Cubs loses the case; Could trade be in your future?

Kris Bryant may have to wait a little longer to receive payment.

The third base of the 28-year-old Cubs will not reach free agency after the 2020 season, but rather after 2021. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bryant will lose his complaint after a four-year wait to resolve his situation. service time. outside.

This is what you need to know about Bryant's situation with the Cubs:

Complaint of Kris Bryant

After its 2015 Rookie of the Year season, the third star base filed a complaint, claiming that the Cubs manipulated their service time, preventing them from accumulating a year of service in their rookie year. They kept him in the minors the first two weeks of the Major League season, nullifying his ability to reach the 172 days of service time needed to win a season.

If Bryant had completed 172 days of service time in 2015, he would have reached free agency after the 2020 season. Rather, with 171 days of service time, he will not reach free agency until after the 2021 season, which It will give the Cubs an additional year of control for their services.

What's next for the Cubs, Kris Bryant?

The good news is that both Bryant and the Cubs agreed on a salary number for 2020, so an arbitration hearing will not be necessary. Bryant and the Cubs agreed to a one-year, $ 18.6 million contract in early January.

But there are some options for Chicago in the next two years when it comes to Bryant's services:

The Cubs could improve, offer to stay with Bryant and offer him a fair extension, buying the remaining year of arbitration and perhaps some years of free agent. Even with a few inconsistent years, Bryant remains a great talent and is entering the best moment of his career. Bryant, a client of Scott Boras, probably won't accept an extension ahead of time, unless it's something very juicy.

The Cubs could put up with Bryant in the next two years (eligible arbitration until 2021, arriving at free agency after that season) while running in a World Series during that time.

Because this definitely blocks the value of Bryant, two years of control between 2020-2021, solidifies its commercial value. So, the Cubs may decide to change it if they are out of the race this year or this coming offseason if (confusingly) they decide not to spend money on it. There is easily a market for him.

The commercial rumors of Kris Bryant

Well, these will be inevitable, so here are some quick and dirty business goals that could escape Bryant:

Rangers: They are opening a new stadium and have many intriguing pieces in the farm system to make that move. It would also be fun to see Bryant and Joey Gallo mix baseballs in the same lineup.

They are opening a new stadium and have many intriguing pieces in the farm system to make that move. It would also be fun to see Bryant and Joey Gallo mix baseballs in the same lineup. Brave Much of Atlanta's top-notch talent is close to the level of the big leagues, which would certainly intrigue the Cubs, who probably won't want to undergo a complete rebuild in the coming years.

Much of Atlanta's top-notch talent is close to the level of the big leagues, which would certainly intrigue the Cubs, who probably won't want to undergo a complete rebuild in the coming years. Yankees: The Yankees currently have a third base logjam (Gio Urshela, Miguel Andujar), so why not clarify that by bringing one of the best third base? They also have the commercial capital to do so.

The Yankees currently have a third base logjam (Gio Urshela, Miguel Andujar), so why not clarify that by bringing one of the best third base? They also have the commercial capital to do so. Nationals: According to reports, the Nationals and the Cubs had conversations about Bryant, so this news could rekindle the talks.

More information about possible Kris Bryant landing points here.