United Arab Emirates accused of forcing the Sudanese to fight in the war | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLcfea00b2bc79da38e9e0779cc5ea697711% %MINIFYHTMLcfea00b2bc79da38e9e0779cc5ea697712%

A security company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is being accused of cheating, after giving work to young Sudanese who say they were then sent to fight in wars.

Dozens have managed to return home, but it is believed that many others are still in Yemen or Libya.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from Khartoum.