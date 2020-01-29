UAE confirms the first cases of new coronavirus | UAE News

%MINIFYHTML6c8fc16d2d22061f4d9fbfb1b2faeb7411% %MINIFYHTML6c8fc16d2d22061f4d9fbfb1b2faeb7412%

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed the first cases in the Middle East of the new deadly coronavirus, saying doctors were treating a family that had recently come from a city in the center of the outbreak.

The UAE Ministry of Health said on Wednesday He had diagnosed the coronavirus in China's family. Those diagnosed with the virus were in stable condition and under medical observation, the ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency WAM.

It was not immediately clear how many people have been infected. The statement did not say in which of the seven emirates the cases were detected.

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, the virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

So far it has killed at least 132 people and infected another 6,000 worldwide, exceeding the number of cases diagnosed during the SARS epidemic of 2002-03.

Cases have been confirmed in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as in Europe and North America. These include Germany, France, Japan and Australia.

Tedros Adhanom, the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), who is visiting Beijing, He has acknowledged that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said last week it was too early to declare the outbreak as a public health emergency of international interest.

The agency has described the overall risk of the virus as high.