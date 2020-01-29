U.S. military health officials UU. Issue statement on deadly coronavirus – Defense Blog

The Office of Communications of the US Military Health System. UU. Issued a statement about the deadly coronavirus: what providers and patients should know.

With news of the contagious and life-threatening disease known as new coronaviruses that make headlines around the world, military health officials say that an informed and common sense approach minimizes the chances of getting sick.

There are many forms of coronavirus between humans and animals, but the lethality of this new strain has caused considerable alarm. It is believed that it originated in an animal market in the city of Wuhan, China, the new coronavirus has made hundreds sick and killed at least four. Since then it has spread to other parts of Asia. The first case of new coronavirus in the US UU. It was reported on January 22 in the state of Washington.

Anyone who contracts a respiratory illness should not assume that it is a new coronavirus; It is much more likely to be a more common disease.

"For example, at this time in the US, influenza, with 35 million cases last season, is much more common than the new coronavirus," said Dr. David Tenh, commissioner of preventive medicine at the Corps of Commissioners of the US Public Health Service UU. and epidemiologist with the Clinical Support Division, Health Defense Agency. He added that those who experience symptoms of respiratory diseases, such as coughing, sneezing, shortness of breath and fever, should avoid contact with others and make them sick, Shih said.

"Do not think that you are being super dedicated by introducing yourself to work when you are sick," Shih said. "Similarly, if you are a shift supervisor, do not force your workers to show up when they are sick. In the short term, you can get some productivity boost. In the long run, that person could transmit a respiratory illness to the co-workers, and very soon you will lose much more productivity because your entire office is sick. "

Shih understands that service members stationed in areas of strategic importance and high preparedness are not necessarily in a position to call the sick. In such cases, sick staff can still take steps to practice effective cough hygiene and use any hygiene service they may find to avoid preparation when their servicemates become ill. Frequent thorough hand washing, for example, is the cornerstone of respiratory disease prevention.

"He may not have pipes to wash his hands, but the hand sanitizer can become his best friend and keep him healthy," Shih said.

With regard to the new coronavirus, Shih recommends following the travel notices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. First, avoid all non-essential trips to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Second, patients who traveled to China in the last 14 days and show symptoms that include fever, cough or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately, by calling the doctor's office or the emergency room in advance to report on trips and symptoms, and otherwise avoid contact with others and travel sick.

The CDC also provides guidance to health professionals, who should evaluate patients with fever and respiratory diseases through a careful travel history to identify patients under investigation that include those with fever, symptoms of lower respiratory diseases and a history of trips to Wuhan, China, within 14 days before the onset of symptoms. PUIs should wear a surgical mask as soon as they are identified and evaluated in a private room with the door closed, ideally an airborne isolation room if available. Workers attending PUI should wear gloves, gowns, masks, eye protection and respiratory protection. Perhaps most importantly, caregivers who believe they may be treating a new coronavirus patient should immediately notify the infection control and public health authorities (the preventive medicine facility or the public health department in military treatment facilities).

Because the new coronavirus is new, as the name implies, there is still no immunization or specific treatment. Instead, caregivers are treating the symptoms: acetaminophen to reduce fever, pills and other treatments to relieve a sore throat and, in severe cases, fans to help patients breathe.

"In the absence of specific treatment," Shih said, "we must be very attentive to the basic prevention measures: frequent hand washing, effective hygiene of cough and sneezing, avoid sick people and isolate themselves when they are sick.