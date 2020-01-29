Tyrann Mathieu Chronology: How the & # 39; Honey Badger & # 39; became the defense of the Super Bowl of & # 39; Owner of the Chiefs & # 39;

MIAMI – Tyrann Mathieu's trip to Super Bowl 54 has been triumphant at times, but mostly bumpy. And about half of what could once have been considered an unlikely NFL race, one that has reached its seventh season, this trip flirted with extinction.

The Chiefs are the third 27-year NFL security team in three years, a winding road he chose after his five-year career with the Cardinals that ended abruptly in the spring of 2018. Mathieu is happy to be sailing in his career on its own terms: At first, a series of injuries almost broke the man who is now the vocal leader of the Kansas City Super Bowl defense.

"I didn't know if football was going to be for me," Mathieu told Sporting News when asked about his shoulder injury in 2016, his fourth ailment that altered the season in his first four years in the NFL. "I felt he was still hurting me. Constant obstacles I had to overcome."

By then, however, overcoming obstacles had already become the norm for the New Orleans native. Raised by his grandparents in the absence of his mother and father, Mathieu was adopted by his aunt and uncle when he was 5 after the death of his grandfather. In college, after a second-year season in 2011 that earned him the Chuck Bednarik Prize as the best defensive player in the nation, he was fired from the LSU soccer program after multiple failed drug tests.

And in the NFL, just as it seemed he was overcoming the injuries that plagued his first seasons, Mathieu was cut by the Cardinals only a couple of years after he and the team agreed to a five-year, $ 62.5 million contract extension. He took a detour to Houston for a test season with Texans before landing in Kansas City.

With a full season of 16 starts, four interceptions, 75 tackles and an All-Pro wink from the first team later, Mathieu has reached the top of the world of football. Below is an overview of the obstacles he removed on his way to Super Bowl 54, and how he has changed along the way:

"Honey Badger,quot; by LSU

Mathieu, who earned the rare distinction of becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist as a defensive player, earned his nickname "Honey Badger,quot; while in LSU. It was the perfect nickname for the player whose blond hair and persistent play style resembled the appearance and attitude of the carnivorous mammal.

In 2010, Mathieu, then a freshman, recorded 57 tackles (8.5 for loss), 4.5 catches, five forced loose balls, three loose ball recoveries and two selections. As a sophomore, he added two more selections, 1.5 catches, six forced loose balls and five recoveries of loose balls (two returned for touchdowns). He was also an exceptional clearance returner, averaging 15.6 yards per lap and scoring a couple of touchdowns when LSU arrived at the BCS national championship game before falling to Alabama.

The "Honey Badger,quot; was unstoppable in the field and, unfortunately, out of the field.

"I felt trapped in that character of & # 39; Honey Badger & # 39;" Mathieu told SN. "He started to consume me."

LSU dismissal and 2013 NFL draft

The 2012 Tigers were less than a month from their season opener against North Texas when they expelled their best player from the team.

Mathieu reportedly failed in multiple drug tests, and LSU cited a violation of the team's rules when the school rejected the defense in August. He immediately turned to FCS McNeese State as a possible transfer option to play his college eligibility. But realizing the difference between Baton Rouge, La., And Lake Charles, La., Mathieu said, was what prompted him to get back on track.

A week after his dismissal, Mathieu registered with a rehabilitation center in the Houston area. He returned to LSU in September with the hope of returning to the soccer team as well, but an arrest at the end of October on a charge of possession of marijuana ended any chance of playing another game at Tiger Stadium.

"Sitting in that cell, he clicked," Mathieu told ESPN a couple of months before the 2013 NFL Draft. "Looking at those people, just looking at me. & # 39; You don't belong here & # 39; they wanted to go through the jail cell and catch me. Now I'm scared. Because it's a reality now. I never want to feel that way again. I won't feel that way again. "

Mathieu trained with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson while preparing for the draft. Naturally, concerns about his drug history led him to escape from the first round. It is no coincidence that Mathieu was finally selected by Peterson's team in the third round. In retrospect, Mathieu said Arizona was the perfect place for him given the high-profile players with whom the Cardinals surrounded the rookie.

"I think a lot of people underestimate the value of having good guys in the locker room," Mathieu told SN. "I feel like Larry Fitzgerald really taught me how to be a professional. He showed me how to talk in front of the media and behave. Guys like Pat Peterson, who was almost like a brother to me. So I had all those guys in place for me. around to be really successful. "

Free of the problems that damaged his university career, Mathieu as a rookie preferred not to be called "Honey Badger,quot;.

"I just wanted people to know Tyrann," he said. "I just wanted to turn a new sheet, reintroduce myself."

Injuries at the start of the race

Mathieu, who played both free security and nickel corner for 13 weeks of his first season in Arizona, was a strong candidate for the rookie defensive of the year. He then broke his left ACL and LCL in the third quarter of the Cardinals' victory in Week 14 over the Rams. He was placed in the injured reserve that ends the season.

In 2014, Mathieu played only 13 games thanks to a thumb injury that required surgery.

In the third season of Mathieu, a year in which he would win his first Pro Bowl of the race and the first All-Pro team, he broke his right ACL and missed the last two games. He watched the Cardinals run into the game for the NFC title before falling to the Panthers.

In 2016, after Arizona signed Mathieu with a five-year contract extension, he played only 10 games due to a shoulder injury that eventually led him back to the injured reserve.

"I felt that this last injury was one of those injuries where I really didn't know what to do," Mathieu said. "I was really grateful for a conversation I had with Tyvon Branch (then Cardinals' safety). Because I didn't know if football was going to be for me. Two knee injuries: severe and severe knee injuries. A lot of people don't. you recover from that, especially as a defense, we cut a lot.

"I think the conversation I had with him gave me a lot of hope in the future. He was a boy who played in the league for 10 years, and he never managed to spend a healthy season. But he always had a great spirit about him." I felt that conversation that he had with me really gave me some hope that made me overcome many injuries. "

Mathieu in 2017 finally played a full schedule of 16 games. Ironically, it was after his first NFL season completely sound that Arizona decided to cut it.

End of the Cardinals career

Mathieu was only a few hours away from seeing the guarantee of his $ 13.74 million contract, the perfect moment, the Cardinals deducted, to separate themselves from security.

He had refused to accept a pay cut, an understandable challenge considering that Arizona had extended it two years earlier. Beyond the loss of the money he was once promised, Mathieu was forced to enter free agency as a player who had played only a healthy season in five years.

"I have been fired from a team before," Mathieu said, referring to his dismissal at LSU. "But they have never really cut me. Being cut was a thoughtful moment for me. It really humiliated me."

When asked if he held any resentment about the Cardinals and how his period ended, Mathieu shook his head and smiled.

"Obviously I would have liked it to end better in Arizona; I definitely would not have liked to be cut," he said. "But I feel that those people were good for me. They gave me the opportunity to play in the NFL. They put me in a good locker room with some good guys."

"So I could never be really mad at Arizona. Definitely emotional when they cut me. But angry? Nah. Not angry."

A year with Texans, signing with bosses

Mathieu admitted that he was nervous about his own history of injuries when he signed a $ 7 million contract for one year with the Texans in 2018. The NFL world calls this type of contract a "trial agreement," a commonly associated term. With players that I had trouble staying in the field. Many assumed that they would earn more in the open market, but dollar figures were not their priority.

"I want to go to a place where I can be completely immersed in football, and it's not about anything but winning," Mathieu told The MMQB at the time. "I want to be part of the winning culture, where you feel that all the time. That's all I want."

It worked. Houston won the AFC South after going 4-12 last season, and Mathieu matched its best mark with 89 total tackles. Given that he was ready to become a free agent once again, the most important thing was the fact that Mathieu started and played through the 17 Texans games, including his defeat in the playoffs with the Colts.

A productive and completely healthy second season allowed Mathieu to become one of the top names in the free agency class of 2019. And his availability was welcome for the Chiefs, who were in the process of separating from the often injured Eric Berry.

On March 12, it was learned that Mathieu would sign a three-year, $ 42 million contract with a guaranteed $ 26.8 million. His new average annual salary of $ 14 million would double what he earned in 2018.

It is also noteworthy: The Chiefs were leaving a race to the AFC Championship game and were preparing for another playoff thrust.

"Obviously you want to be compensated for what you think you're worth," Mathieu said. "(But) I think that in the end every player wants to play for a team that has the opportunity to win a championship. I tell people that I am very lucky: to pay me and play for a team that is a contender."

"But I knew in the back of my mind that those things came with great responsibility."

A new nickname

Mathieu doesn't care when people still call him "honey badger." On the soccer field, at least, he still benefits from the features that earned him his nickname in college.

"I'm in a good space in my life that really doesn't matter to me," he told SN. In addition, its new fan base uses an updated epithet.

For Kansas City, Mathieu is The Landlord, that is, The Landlord of Chiefs Kingdom.

What started as a discard social media post It has flourished on the theme of Mathieu's first season in Kansas City. When asked if Mathieu prefers "The Landlord,quot; or "Honey Badger,quot; as his nickname, he did not hesitate with his answer:

"& # 39; Owner & # 39 ;, just that little nickname, I think the people of Kansas City really accept that, they back it, they're interested in that," he said. "& # 39; The landlord & # 39; is special because it is the present moment at this time. It symbolizes what I have been able to do."

What he has been able to do is lead a championship caliber defense, either serving as the last line of defense by ruling the entire field or filling in the fast attacks of opponents with his perpetually physical style. His regular season All-Pro has him again in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year.

"I think the narrative would be different if we weren't in this position," Mathieu said as the Chiefs prepare to face the 49ers in the Super Bowl. "If I didn't play as well as I did, our high school didn't play as well as it did."