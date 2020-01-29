Tyra Banks in & # 39; AGT & # 39; Fallout: & # 39; Gabrielle Union did not speak with anger & # 39; She speaks with pain & # 39;

Tyra Banks has spoken in defense of Gabrielle Union after the consequences of America & # 39; s Got Talent, and says that Union spoke not with anger, but with pain.

Something we all knew, except Terry Crews, Heidi Klum and the rest of the AGT team.

Banks worked on the program for two seasons, but says that due to his short time with the program, he wasn't aware of too much information behind the scenes.

"I almost submerged and left, so I'm not really immersed in the culture," Banks told Yahoo. "As people ask me about Victoria & # 39; s Secret, I can talk poetically about that, I was there for 10 years."

She continued: "What I love about what she did is that she was very vulnerable. I wasn't very close to that, but I saw some of her tweets. I thought maybe it was beautiful … how I wasn't talking in anger, she's talking in pain like & # 39; I'm trying to get over this … and I'm crying & # 39; ".

She understands