Home Entertainment TSR Foodies: Old Bay launches its own hot sauce!

TSR Foodies: Old Bay launches its own hot sauce!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>TSR Foodies: Old Bay launches its own hot sauce!
%MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a11% %MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a12%

Hot sauce is a staple in the black community, and we don't think it could improve, but Old Bay did it! McCormick & Company, the Maryland-based spice company, has announced that Old Bay is selling a limited edition spicy sauce that combines the two flavors.

The hot sauce went on sale on the company's website as of today, and the black twitter was in a frenzy! The hot sauce ran out in minutes.

The hot sauce will start selling in stores in about a month, McCormick said in a statement.

"Our fans are always very excited to share with us all the ways they use the seasoning and celebrate their love for OLD BAY, from disguised and themed weddings to home decoration and even tattoos. We can't wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce, "the statement said.

Are you taking a bottle or five, Roomies?

%MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a15%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©