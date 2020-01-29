TSR Foodies: Old Bay launches its own hot sauce!

%MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a11% %MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a12%

Hot sauce is a staple in the black community, and we don't think it could improve, but Old Bay did it! McCormick & Company, the Maryland-based spice company, has announced that Old Bay is selling a limited edition spicy sauce that combines the two flavors.

The hot sauce went on sale on the company's website as of today, and the black twitter was in a frenzy! The hot sauce ran out in minutes.

🔥 #OldBayHotSauce You are HERE🔥 Obtain a bottle (or 10) of this LIMITED EDITION product, available online. 🌶️ https://t.co/P7WQvM4ja2 pic.twitter.com/DWBCHn9M5I %MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a13% %MINIFYHTML38d6aca621c52bf3a2626b95b0b0d19a14% – OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 29, 2020

I try to buy the old spicy sauce from the bay but the website doesn't work pic.twitter.com/kGadPEcjIn – Jay (@JayJeanius) January 29, 2020

Old Bay spicy sauce limited edition sold out. * cries in hot sauce * pic.twitter.com/7vLpVsZ2dT – MannyEats (@MannyBaiden_) January 29, 2020

"Old Bay hot sauce,quot; is the phrase I didn't expect to read, I didn't know I needed to read, but I like that too pic.twitter.com/0LgXsoES8P – Scammy Sosa (@WavyUltima) January 29, 2020

Imagine mixing a spicy Old Bay sauce in the melted butter in which you are about to dip the crab meat pic.twitter.com/xaV2vbZH0F – Moira Rose (@PettyZaletty) January 29, 2020

Boy, every piece of hood was startled when I said this headline … Bro Old Bay changing the game, I need to fry some fish and shrimp as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/GJMoDT1E89 – Imani (@cherryxchoke) January 29, 2020

The hot sauce will start selling in stores in about a month, McCormick said in a statement.

"Our fans are always very excited to share with us all the ways they use the seasoning and celebrate their love for OLD BAY, from disguised and themed weddings to home decoration and even tattoos. We can't wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce, "the statement said.

Are you taking a bottle or five, Roomies?