TSR Fashion: Popeyes creates a uniform line inspired by Beyonce's Ivy Park collection.

TSR Fashion Now, you know that Popeyes has been doing his thing lately, but you are really trying to put your foot on the neck of these other fast food chains, that's fine!

Then, while Beyonce celebrates the launch of his Ivy Park collection, fans began to realize that their color scheme matches that of a Popeyes uniform. The chicken chain also caught wind and is planning to sell a limited edition clothing line inspired by BeyXAdidas!

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color. I am a marketing queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS – Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

All of you Beyoncé chose that color scheme because I knew it would run out as fast as the Popeyes chicken sandwich 🤯 #FnBrillant – Kenneka Cook (@KennekaC) January 19, 2020

Popeyes will launch a collection of 10 items that will be available while supplies last. All proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

Previously, Popeyes left his mark on social media with the frenzy created around his chicken sandwich. The chain began a whole fast food war, and even some real fights with the launch, sale and relaunch of its sandwich, which many people still praise to this day.

What do you think, Roomies? Are you going to get some Popeyes drip?