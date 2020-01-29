Home Latest News Trump's plan for the Middle East denies the right of return of...

Trump's plan for the Middle East denies the right of return of the Palestinians | Palestine News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Trump's plan for the Middle East denies the right of return of the Palestinians | Palestine News
%MINIFYHTML4d20ac703d95db27b10a49f95804d28011% %MINIFYHTML4d20ac703d95db27b10a49f95804d28012%

When Israel was created in 1948, 750,000 Palestinians were forced to flee their homes to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Many have been living in refugee camps in neighboring countries since leaving home.

Under the newly launched Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump, displaced Palestinians are denied the right to return to the communities from which they were expelled.

%MINIFYHTML4d20ac703d95db27b10a49f95804d28013% %MINIFYHTML4d20ac703d95db27b10a49f95804d28014%

Sara Khairat from Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©