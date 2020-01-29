Trump's nine-day political trial test: all the latest updates | USA news

The trial trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, enters a new phase on Wednesday, as senators will have the first opportunity to ask questions of both the Democratic House managers who process the case and the defense team That works for the president.

Both the managers of the Chamber and the lawyers of the president presented their arguments for and against removing Trump from office in the last six days.

The Democrats spent most of their 24 hours allocated for three days describing the two articles of political judgment on which the House voted to accuse Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. They argued that not removing the president would set a dangerous precedent for future leaders of the country to use his office in a selfish way.

Meanwhile, Trump's defense team, leaving more than 10 hours on the clock in much shorter arguments, framed the accusation as an attempt to undermine American democracy. They also repeatedly returned to the fact that the president had not committed a crime, and described the grounds for dismissal described by the Democrats as dangerously subjective.

Plus:

On Wednesday and Thursday, senators, who are prohibited from speaking during the trial, will send written questions to the president of the court, the president of the court, John Roberts, who will present them to the prosecution and defense.

After this phase of the trial, the proceedings will go on to the highly anticipated debate about whether more evidence will be allowed, including witness citations and documents. That debate has become more tense in recent days, with revelations reported in a draft by former national security adviser John Bolton, which further fueled calls from Democrats for the former White House official to testify.

As the trial version goes to the question and answer part, here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, January 29:

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says Hunter Biden is a "relevant witness,quot;

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin separated from the ranks of his party and said Hunter Biden is a "relevant witness,quot; in the political trial.

Democratic senators have said they would not exchange witnesses that involve Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, who Republicans say he should testify. The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Chuck Schumer, said young Biden is not relevant to the process.

Speaking on MSNBC's Morning Joe program, Manchin said he would be willing to vote with Republicans for Hunter Biden to testify, saying he wanted to know "everything,quot; that could be related to the investigation.

Trump makes fun of Bolton on Twitter

The revelations reported in the draft of a book by former national security adviser Bolton have changed the dynamics in the debate over whether more witnesses will be summoned at the trial, and Trump has quickly criticized his former official.

On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, Trump mocked Bolton, saying that if he had listened to his former adviser "we would already be in the Sixth World War,quot; and referring to the repeated blocking of a vote to confirm Bolton as ambassador of States United in the United States. Nations in the Senate under President George W. Bush. Bush then eluded the camera and installed Bolton in the post.

For a guy who could not be approved for the Ambassador to the UN years ago, he could not be approved at all since he "begged,quot; me for a job not approved by the Senate, which I gave him despite the fact that many said "No you do,quot;. , sir, "he takes the job, he says by mistake,quot; Libyan model "on television, and … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Trump also referred to Bolton's public use of the term "Libyan model,quot; when referring to North Korea's nuclear disarmament. The phrase angered Pyongyang, who saw the comparison as a suggestion that the United States wanted to disarm North Korea while offering little in return.

…. many more errors of judgment, they are fired because, frankly, if I listened to it, we would already be in the Sixth World War, and go out and write IMMEDIATELY a nasty and false book. All classified National Security. Who would do this? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

Who is on the Trump defense team?

Read more about the key players in the test here.

Who are the administrators of the Chamber?

Seven House Democrats presented the case against President Trump during three days of discussions.

You'll hear more from Supreme Court President John Roberts on Wednesday

The president of the court, John Roberts, will become more visible as the trial enters the question phase, before moving on to the debate about allowing more evidence.

Roberts has the constitutional mandate to preside over a presidential impeachment trial, and under current Senate rules he can issue rulings on procedural motions, including questions of evidence, before senators vote. However, the president of the court is not obliged to issue such rulings and can be revoked by simple majority.

During Roberts' career in the highest court on earth, it has been proposed to maintain an apolitical federal judiciary. Read more here about how you are expected to approach political political judgment.

What happens next?

Senators will now have 16 hours, which according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will take place on Wednesday and Thursday to ask questions of House managers and Trump's defense.

The questions will be sent in writing and read by the Chief Justice Roberts, alternating between the Republican majority and the Democratic minority. Roberts has requested that responses and rebuttals be maintained in five minutes.

After the questions, the chamber will have four hours of debate before a vote on whether more evidence should be allowed in the trial, followed by subsequent voting on witnesses and documents. Read more about what's coming here.

This artist's sketch depicts White House lawyer Pat Cipollone speaking in the Senate chamber during the political trial against President Donald Trump (File: Dana Verkouteren / The Associated Press)

Catch up with the trial so far

When the ninth day of the political trial begins, catch up on what happened in the last two weeks.

The trial officially began with a ceremonial start on January 16 that was sworn in by Supreme Court President John Roberts, who presides over the proceedings, and the 100 members of the Senate.

The next week began with almost 12 hours of debate that culminated in the vote of the senators along partisan lines to approve the resolution of the rules of the Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, 11 amendments introduced by the Democrats were blocked. Read more about that day here.

The Democratic House managers presented their arguments for three days on Wednesday., Thursday, Friday, followed by Trump's defense arguments on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.