Trump's Middle East plan leaves Palestinians with few options

JERUSALEM – For Mahmoud Abbas, the sick octogenarian president of the Palestinian Authority, his life's work, a viable state next to Israel, is rapidly escaping.
President Trump's plan for the Middle East deprives Palestinians of almost everything they had been fighting for: East Jerusalem as their national capital, the elimination of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and territorial contiguity and control over their own borders and the assurance that a sovereign state normally enjoys.
While it was always presumed that this state would be forged through talks with the Israelis, years of failure, a weak and divided Palestinian leadership, and an Arab world that has advanced greatly have emboldened Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to try to impose its own solution.
But the picture has changed so much in recent years that Abbas has few good options.
With only a silent reaction from Arab neighbors, a troubled Palestinian economy, little apparent appetite among Palestinians for a violent response and that the United States has abandoned any claim of neutral mediation, a proposal that could have been considered extravagant a decade ago landed with Little serious opposition.
Instead of counterattacking, some Palestinian activists said Wednesday that the best option could be the breaking of the Palestinian Authority, leaving Israel to take on the burden of providing the 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank.
Abbas could decide that this is the time for a dramatic setback, such as moving away from security cooperation that has long helped protect Israelis from terrorism. I could try to unleash the violence.
But if his main motive is self-preservation, the safest option would be to try to weather the storm, hoping Trump will be defeated in November or Netanyahu even earlier.
"One man is dealing with a political trial, another with an accusation, and Abbas is 85 years old," said Dimitri Diliani, a 46-year-old Fatah Revolutionary Council member who is impatient that the president, who is still 84, wow . "He is looking for a way to dodge the bullet and stay in power."
But even if they wanted to, the Palestinians only have a limited ability to face an American-Israeli excavator.
Yara Hawari, 31, an academic and analyst at Al Shabaka, a network of Palestinian analysts, said Trump's plan was becoming a warning about the declining importance of international law when those who elaborate the rules are not afraid to exploit their power.
"What happens here can happen in other places very easily," he said. "If you don't care about the Palestinians, at least take care of yourself."
The varied calls for action of Palestinian activists, thinkers and analysts eager to shake the prevailing inertia sounded like variations on the issue of admitting the failure of the Palestinian Authority to become a state.
Some called for the authority to dismantle, which would require Israel to bear the health, education, social welfare and surveillance costs of the Palestinians in the West Bank, and eliminate an entity they see as camouflaging the ugliness of the occupation.
"We could not have seen 50 presidents and prime ministers in Israel last week if it was revealed as an apartheid state," said Hamada Jaber, an activist in Ramallah, referring to a Holocaust commemoration in Jerusalem that attracted dozens of world leaders . "It still hides behind the P.A."
But Tareq Baconi, 36, a Palestinian analyst with the International Crisis Group, warned that any reduction in authority must be strategic, not impulsive.
"There must be a serious exploration, not another empty threat from the president's office, of what dismantling the P.A. looks like," he said. "How will the economy be managed, what kind of resilience infrastructure must be built to take its place and how can security cooperation end without endangering the Palestinians or risking instability?"
Abbas has typically remained opaque, offering little information about his current thinking. One of the weaknesses and failures of leadership, said Sari Nusseibeh, 70, former president of Al Quds University, was "his inability to address people openly and present ideas."
"I don't know if they are thinking at a deep level," Nusseibeh continued, "and Abbas, as people say, is largely a one-man show."
It is also increasingly authoritarian, as Ms. Hawari pointed out. "I am trying not to fall into the trap of asking for anything so that I am not arrested," he said, adding: "I do not see a fair and free Palestinian future with the AP. Instead."
Abbas called the elections again on Tuesday, which brought attention to critics who note that he is entering the sixteenth year of what was supposed to be a four-year period. Few believe it is serious.
A better idea, several said, would be to hold elections for the Palestine Liberation Organization, as a way to revitalize the group, still widely regarded as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.
Even so, many Palestinians believe that authority, one of the few tangible achievements of the national cause, deserves to be preserved.
"Personally, I don't think handing over the keys is a smart decision," said Nour Odeh, a Palestinian writer and analyst. "A right-wing drunk Israel in power with Trump's support could not care less," he said, adding: "We build these institutions with the blood and sweat of our sons and daughters." Why quit?
Raja Khalidi, a development economist who runs a research institute, said there was an additional point of duty. "I cannot see any political leadership moving away from the responsibility it assumed for 30 years and allowing Israel to return to that role," he said.
Disillusioned with statehood, especially with the kind of statehood that is offered now, Palestinians increasingly reject a two-state solution to work for a single state with the same rights and vote for all people living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.
However, that idea is "unrealistic," said Sani Meo, editor of This Week in Palestine, a Ramallah-based magazine "Of course, Israel will never give us the vote."
A more immediate measure that many Palestinians want is the end of Israeli-Palestinian security cooperation, which they see more as a collaboration with the enemy. Abbas has resisted that until now because teamwork with Israel also helps keep Hamas at bay in the West Bank, ensuring its survival.
Equally popular would be national reconciliation and the cure of the 13-year-old bitter schism between the Fatah-led Authority of Mr. Abbas in the West Bank and his rivals in Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza. There was a layer of unity the night Trump's plan was announced, with Abbas and Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniya talking on the phone. But few believe it will go somewhere.
And the leadership has other problems besides the disunity. Mr. Baconi of the International Crisis Group recalled that before the British elections last month, he sat down with Palestinian officials who expressed the seemingly wild hope that Jeremy Corbyn would win, Mr. Netanyahu would be defeated and Bernie Sanders would be elected president of the U.S.
"The point that the context is not managed is lost, it is operated in it," said Baconi.
So far, although the Israeli army sent reinforcements to the West Bank and along the Gaza border on Wednesday, the Palestinians did not go out in the streets in large numbers.
It would be a mistake to read that as acquiescence, said Mrs. Hawari. Palestinian bases have weakened over time, he said, not only for the Israelis but for the repression of authority itself, as protesters against the Israeli occupation also sometimes protest against the autocracy and corruption of their own leaders.
He added that the hundreds of Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in demonstrations along the Gaza fence set a "really horrible precedent,quot; on how Israel could respond to mass mobilization.
"If thousands of us took to the streets in the West Bank, do you think that would be resolved lightly?" He asked.
Diliani, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, said the Palestinians were torn by whom to protest. "Do we overcome our internal problems with Abbas first?" He asked. "Or with Israel?"
He added: “You will hear this conversation in every restaurant, wherever you go. Who do we address first? Who should we fight with?
What Palestinians of all ages and backgrounds can still agree with is the idea that staying on the ground, firmly or "sumud,quot; in Arabic, is an act of resistance.
"We are not going anywhere," said writer Odeh. His mere presence, he said, poses a long-term challenge for Israel's right, not to mention Zionism itself.
Khalidi, the economist, said the Palestinians must concentrate inward while waiting for a better set of circumstances.
"How do we become a community again?" He asked. "What can we do to get people involved in the construction of their lives and their nation, without necessarily being a state?"
"Why do I need a state," he added, "if it doesn't give me more than I already have?"