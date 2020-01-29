Trump's Middle East plan leaves Palestinians with few options

JERUSALEM – For Mahmoud Abbas, the sick octogenarian president of the Palestinian Authority, his life's work, a viable state next to Israel, is rapidly escaping.

President Trump's plan for the Middle East deprives Palestinians of almost everything they had been fighting for: East Jerusalem as their national capital, the elimination of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, and territorial contiguity and control over their own borders and the assurance that a sovereign state normally enjoys.

While it was always presumed that this state would be forged through talks with the Israelis, years of failure, a weak and divided Palestinian leadership, and an Arab world that has advanced greatly have emboldened Mr. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to try to impose its own solution.

But the picture has changed so much in recent years that Abbas has few good options.

With only a silent reaction from Arab neighbors, a troubled Palestinian economy, little apparent appetite among Palestinians for a violent response and that the United States has abandoned any claim of neutral mediation, a proposal that could have been considered extravagant a decade ago landed with Little serious opposition.