Trump's last chance for a Palestinian state, says Kushner | News

Donald Trump's plan for the Middle East is the last chance for Palestinians to have a state, said Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and special advisor to the president of the United States.

In his first interview with Al Jazeera after Trump announced his long-awaited peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians, created by Kushner, he described the historic opportunity for Palestinians to achieve an independent state.

He said the Trump administration's plan will make the Middle East safer and more prosperous.

However, the Palestinians have already rejected it saying that it only favors Israel.