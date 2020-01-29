Trump hopes to sign a new trade agreement in North America | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTML4698a2c803764fafb6e5f7e4d205188811% %MINIFYHTML4698a2c803764fafb6e5f7e4d205188812%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is expected to sign a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

It was a key campaign issue for Trump during the 2016 elections, and he blamed NAFTA for the national job cuts.

The new agreement includes stricter labor laws and a stricter supply of auto parts, but could be delayed for months.

Shihab Rattansi from Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC.