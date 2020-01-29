Toya Johnson is proud of her little training partner: can you guess who she is? Look at the video!

Toya Johnson loves to exercise, and has been posting many clips in the gym just to show people how it's done. She managed to become an inspiration to her fans and followers due to her dedication.

He also created the Weight No More movement together with Robert Rushing, and this initiative is trying to combat obesity and overweight.

It is also raising awareness about the health problems that these problems can trigger.

Now, Toya shared a video of the gym and has her training partner with her: Reign Rushing. Look at the cute clip.

Marlo Hampton and Tiny Harris skipped the comments to send their love to little baby Reigny.

"My little exercise friend." # Wnm2020 ", Toya captioned her post in which baby Reigny is also working with her.

A follower posted: "She makes me laugh all the time,quot; and someone else said: "I'm reigning in the gym!"

Another Instagram installer wrote this: ‘Dope, I love @toyajohnson. "Take care of your best mother," and another follower said: "Amazing! Go Reign, but my sister finished in two minutes hahaha."

Someone else got excited about Reign: "Look at those adorable little legs that do an,quot; excellent job, Toya, "and a follower confused Toya with his eldest daughter, Reginae Carter:" I really thought it was @colormenae with the reign. Toya, you look younger and younger. 😍 ’

Toya also shared a photo in which she wears a Fashion Nova outfit, and fans love how she lost so much weight.

A sponsor said: & # 39; She is such a beautiful baby, but as the old saying goes, I think she has been here before she is too wise & # 39; ♥ ️ & # 39; and another supporter published this: & # 39; You look good, I thought you were Reginae for a second. & # 39;

Somoene more told Toya: ‘I need that training routine you are in! You look fantastic. "

Just the other day, Toya made fans happy with some photos in which Reigny was showing her beautiful curly hair.



