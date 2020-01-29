Tottenham signs Steven Bergwijn of PSV | Soccer news





Steven Bergwijn has joined the PSV Tottenham

Tottenham has signed the end Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven in a five and a half year contract.

The 22-year-old had a medical exam in London on Tuesday when the Spurs seek to replace Christian Eriksen, who joined Inter Milan for £ 16.9 million.

The agreement will keep Bergwijn in North London until 2025, where he will wear the No.23 shirt, previously from Eriksen.

The versatile striker scored 31 goals in 146 appearances for the PSV, where he won three Eredivisie titles, since leaving his youth team in 2014.

Bergwijn played against Tottenham in the group stage match of the Champions League last season between the teams, which the Spurs won 2-1 at Wembley.

Bergwijn has been limited seven times by the Netherlands

The Dutch international has seven games with his country, including the start against England in last year's UEFA Nations League semifinal.

Bergwijn becomes Tottenham's third signing of the January transfer window, with Gedson Fernandes joining a loan from Benfica and Giovani Lo Celso finalizing a permanent move for £ 27 million after his loan period.

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan has given the Transfer Talk Podcast the inner track in the "electric,quot; forward movement.

"The player met with Mourinho on Tuesday morning. He traveled with his parents and his agent, and has been very interested in the movement on time.

"That's why he almost sparked a civil war at PSV on Sunday when he told them two hours before a game, & # 39; I'm sorry, I'm not going to play in this Eredivisie game, I'm going to London & # 39 ;.

"At first, fans couldn't believe that their star player was not prepared to play that afternoon."

"At that time, not everything was revealed, but there was a cooperation from the board that was not made clear to the fans. Why did the board cooperate and why the manager allowed him to leave? Because the club needs the money. £ 26 million is half of the total budget of the entire PSV team for a whole year.

"You can imagine that the club was willing to make a deal, although it was difficult to sell it to fans when the club is not well anyway."

Bergwijn will take Christian Eriksen's No.23 shirt after joining Inter Milan on Tuesday

"He signed a new contract and they discussed maybe in the summer if a big club is coming, he wants permission to leave and there has to be a clause in the contract."

"They didn't count in January. The player said that if he had to play in the PSV for the rest of the season, if they didn't cooperate with a transfer to Tottenham, he would play until the end of the season, but they were willing to let him go, and I think it's on the moon PSV gave him permission. "

What will Bergwijn bring to the Spurs?

"He is small, agile, fast. I think he is the best player in the Eredivisie. A player more peaceful than Bergwijn will never see again."

"It has been lightning in some of the best games for PSV, and this is also the reason why the Dutch coach, Ronald Koeman, has him in the 2020 Eurocup this summer."

"Koeman lost to Memphis Depay because of a crossed knee ligament injury, and he still has Bergwijn that can hurt as a forward, as a left winger. He can almost play in three or four positions forward. That is very interesting for Mourinho ".

"A player in the Premier League that has an absolute rhythm, and we go back to Marc Overmars in Arsenal … when you have Dutch rhythm, class, skill and technique, I think those players will do well."

Analysis: How good is Bergwijn?

Adam Bate of Sky Sports …

"The statistics not only highlight the improvement in Bergwijn's game, but also how rare his talent is. In addition to the 14 goals he scored last season, he also contributed 12 assists: only four Eredivisie players participated in more goals than that in the competition in 2018/19.

"None of them were 21 years old or younger. In fact, the only player in that age group that participated in more goals than in any of the five major leagues last season was Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain. That should explain by what is a buzz about Bergwijn. "

Tottenham made the agreement of Giovani Lo Celso permanent for £ 27 million

