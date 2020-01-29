Tommy Davidson: "I almost fought Will Smith for trying to kiss Jada Pinkett!"

Actor Tommy Davidson states that he and Will Smith almost exchanged blows on Jada Pinkett Smith in the 1990s.

Davidson revealed the news in his new report entitled Living in Color. For those of you who don't know, Davidson starred with Jada in the 1998 romantic comedy Woo and they were friends. According to Davidson, both were unhappy with the end of the movies and discussed how it could be improved.

Davidson was considering kissing Jada but he didn't mention it.

"I didn't know this: you have to rehearse a kiss. You can't just drop it in your co-star … And I didn't think it was that important," he wrote.

Then he went to kiss, to Jada's horror, and she rejected him. But Will found out what had happened and entered Davidson's trailer to inform him that "he didn't appreciate that," the comedian wrote.

Will went crazy with me, saying that what I did was not great, "Davidson wrote." There was a time when we could have hit. My reactive fight or flight instinct was activated and could have exploded. "

He said Jada managed to dissuade them both, so they didn't really get into a full fight.