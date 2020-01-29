Tom Brady should & # 39; test the market & # 39; in the NFL free agency, says Rob Gronkowski

%MINIFYHTML9a2c35f1632d4722c526532b36f96edd11% %MINIFYHTML9a2c35f1632d4722c526532b36f96edd12%

Rob Gronkowski has advised his former Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, to test the waters in free agency this year.

Brady will be a free agent and, despite turning 43 in August, the six-time Super Bowl champion has suggested he wants to continue playing. After having played with the Patriots during their 20 full seasons in the NFL, there is a possibility that Brady will wear a different shirt next season.

He would probably earn more money signing for another franchise, with the Colts and Chargers among those who might be interested, and Gronkowski believes that Brady should see what's out there.

"I really think he deserves the opportunity to explore, see what's out there, he has been playing for so long," Gronkowski told reporters before Super Bowl LIV. "The way he has been playing, the level he has been playing at, deserves a chance to go out and try the market."

After 9 years of Gronk peaks, championships and a trophy dent, it is an incredible honor to be recognized as a @NFL Top 100 players. I worked hard, tried to improve even more and had fun while doing it. Thanks to my teammates and coaches, we are all champions together pic.twitter.com/XGYBaKmuFO – Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 15, 2019

Gronkowski sees no inconvenience for Brady to simply explore his options.

"Why wouldn't you? You've never done it before in your career and it will be a free agent for the first time. Good for him. Go try the market and do what is best for him," Gronkowski said. . "That is the decision he has to make is what is best for him, what is best for his family, what he feels he will love. That depends on Tom, he is an adult man and can make that decision for his account,quot;.

Gronkowski spent his entire nine years in the NFL with the Patriots and won three Super Bowl rings as one of Brady's most reliable weapons.