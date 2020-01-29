Tiny Harris responds to T.I. After he talks about his flaws, transgressions and his love for her

Many people have been affected by the shocking news of Kobe Bryant's death along with his talented 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, on Sunday, including rapper T.I.

Moved by the horrible tragedy, T.I. He went to social networks where he wrote several letters to his family members, including his wife, Tiny Harris, his daughters, sons and his mother.

The 39-year-old MC, who confessed to having cheated on Tiny, decided to bathe his wife with love and praise publicly.

He wrote: "I love you, Mrs. H.

@majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and everything … We have shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I've had my moments, but … despite all my shortcomings and transgressions, the fact remains …

You give me a thousand options and I would always choose you. 🚫🧢 I couldn't imagine living in a world without you … or letting you and the children have to live without me. I am determined to make you happy by any means necessary … YOU LIKE IT OR NOT! To love, appreciate, protect, provide and whatever it takes … Forever !!! # MrandMrsH "

Tiny responded quickly with the following message: “I will always love you until the end of time. Council💞 Mr. and Mrs. H.😻😘 ”

Many applauded Tiny and T.I. To solve it.

One person replied: “This is beautiful! Continuous lobe and blessings for both of us @ troubleman31 ✊🏽❤️ I love your boys LOVE ♥ ️ king and his queen. 👑 😎 ”

This sponsor shared: “😫😫 I love this! I can't wait to love someone so genuinely 💚

She deserves all the love, King !!! God bless you, all of you are really shy. Favorite celebrity couple. I hope that I and mine are as good as all of you in our future years! God bless you all. 💕💯💪🏼 "

This follower said: "ALL my friends know that I told you that my son would do well, and that YOU are worth it, beautiful lady!"

This fourth comment said: "Some tragedies really humiliate us,quot; remain the example sis … it is necessary! Prayers to you for additional blessings of love! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 "

Another message revealed: “When you are real and you have pure and unconditional love in your heart! May God continue to bless his love and dedication to each other! ❤️❤️ @majorgirl @ troubleman31 ".

Will T.I. be able to stay the course?



