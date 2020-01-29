Tiger Roll in progress for the historic Grand National offer | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML6258f65a609dbf9a1637c3c159ac45e011% %MINIFYHTML6258f65a609dbf9a1637c3c159ac45e012%





Tiger Roll and Davy Russell make Grand National histort

%MINIFYHTML6258f65a609dbf9a1637c3c159ac45e013% %MINIFYHTML6258f65a609dbf9a1637c3c159ac45e014%

Tiger Roll is the main act among 105 tickets for the £ 1 million of Randox Health Grand National.

Gordon Elliott's position became the first horse since Red Rum to win consecutive renewals of the spectacular Aintree last season.

The 10-year-old Gigginstown House Stud is the 7-1 favorite with Betway to emulate the legendary Ginger McCain player by claiming the world's richest jumping race for the third time on April 4.

Elliott has made a total of 18 entries, more than any other coach. If he succeeds for the fourth time, the Cullentra controller would become the most successful joint coach in the history of Grand National, alongside McCain and Fred Rimell.

Also among the Elliott team are the leader of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, Delta Work, and rookie Champagne Classic.

Willie Mullins has assembled a squad of 10 people, which includes the winner of the Irish Grand National Burrows Saint, the winner of Topham Chase Cadmium and last week's hero Thyestes Chase Total Recall.

There are two previous Cheltenham Gold Cup winners in the mix, at Colin Tizzard and Sizing John's Native River, trained by Jessica Harrington, while Lucinda Russell's 2017 national hero, One For Arthur, could try to recover her crown.

Harrington also committed to the runner-up Magic Of Light last year, and became the first mare to win the Grand National since Nickel Coin in 1951.

Bristol De Mai is one of seven entries for the double national winning coach Nigel Twiston-Davies, while other applicants include Robert Walford's double Becher winner, Walk In The Mill, the winner of Tom Lacey's classic chase, Kimberlite Candy, and Vintage Clouds, trained by Sue Smith.

The latter was an impressive winner of Peter Marsh Chase this month at Haydock, and although the connections were great on a return to Aintree immediately after, he has entered.

Vintage Clouds fell for the first time in the National last year and stopped at Becher Chase over the famous fences last month.

Sue Smith, who tested the success of Grand National in 2013 with Auroras Encore, said: "After considering it, we have decided to enter Vintage Clouds for Grand National.

"Having discussed extensively with Trevor (Hemmings, owner), we decided that having won so well at Peter Marsh, it was worth keeping our options open even closer.

"He has struggled a bit for Aintree fences, particularly at the Becher, but we want to keep all the options on the table at the moment. He jumped superbly at Peter Marsh and has left the race very well."

Other high-profile stakes include Give Me A Copper, coached by Paul Nicholls, who is co-owner of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and Potters Corner, winner of the Welsh National of Christian Williams, which features Wales rugby international Jonathan Davies among its owners

Weights for the Randox Health Grand National will be announced before a guest audience at the St George's Hall in Liverpool on February 11.