This is what is really happening with Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Don't believe everything you read, folks!

Shortly after the news that Rihanna Y Hassan Jameel After three years together, pop culture fans began reading speculation that the music superstar was already sinking into the dating group.

This week, a report appeared stating that Rihanna had moved on with A $ AP Rocky. But e! News has learned that there is nothing romantic between the two.

"Rihanna is single. She has just left a long and intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and is not going to get into something," a source shared with E! News. "She's dating ASAP Rocky, but she's not dating him."

Our source added: "They have a long history and she is having fun."

So where did all this romantic speculation begin? Just a couple of weekends ago, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were photographed laughing together in the backstage of the Yams Day 2020 Benefit Concert in New York City.