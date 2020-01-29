This is what is really happening with Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Don't believe everything you read, folks!
Shortly after the news that Rihanna Y Hassan Jameel After three years together, pop culture fans began reading speculation that the music superstar was already sinking into the dating group.
This week, a report appeared stating that Rihanna had moved on with A $ AP Rocky. But e! News has learned that there is nothing romantic between the two.
"Rihanna is single. She has just left a long and intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and is not going to get into something," a source shared with E! News. "She's dating ASAP Rocky, but she's not dating him."
Our source added: "They have a long history and she is having fun."
So where did all this romantic speculation begin? Just a couple of weekends ago, Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky were photographed laughing together in the backstage of the Yams Day 2020 Benefit Concert in New York City.
In December 2019, they posed on the red carpet of the Fashion Awards in London. And yes, there is also that special music video of 2013 "Fashion Killa,quot; where they showed a lot of PDA.
Ultimately, Rihanna is living her best life while continuing to expand Fenty Beauty and her multiple businesses.
And there is still hope among fans that we can finally get a new album in the next year. After all, music lovers have been waiting patiently for the 2016 album. Anti.
"Update: I listen to R9 myself and refuse to launch it," Rihanna shared cryptically on Instagram. To be continue!
