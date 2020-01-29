The Western Psalm is eight months old and the vivid image of his father Kanye! Watch the adorable video

%MINIFYHTML511cff6441a7256fc3924e54f539744111% %MINIFYHTML511cff6441a7256fc3924e54f539744112%

Psalm West, the eight-month-old son of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, is the vivid image of his father. Kim Kardashian recently shared videos and photos of her children North West, Saint West and even Chicago West singing on her official Instagram account. She followed those photos and videos with an adorable video of Psalm West smiling from ear to ear. Kim was telling sweet Psalm "Good morning,quot; and was having fun. It is clear to see how much love resides in the Kardashian-West home and how much Kim and Kanye are dedicated to their children.

Born on May 10, 2019, it is hard to believe that Psalm is rapidly approaching his first birthday. Fans can't wait to see what kind of party Kim and Kanye will have for their youngest son. Saint West had an epic dinosaur-themed birthday party in December, and Chicago West just celebrated its second birthday with a pink Minnie Mouse themed party.

Stormi Webster celebrates his second birthday on February 1, 2020, and it is rumored that Travis Scott does not spare any expenses to celebrate his baby!

When Psalm West's birthday is approaching, one can only imagine what kind of celebration the family will have and if they will go with party organizer Mindy Weiss, as it is one of the favorite options for Kardashians and Jenners when they organize luxurious events!

You may see an adorable Psalm West video while smiling and yelling at your mother along with other Psalm photos from birth in the next video player.

While many people say that Chicago West is the living image of Kim Kardashian (many call her Kim's mini-self), Psalm West is called "Little Kanye." Some say that Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter, North West looks more like Kourtney Kardashian than Kim Kardashian and others feel that Saint looks at himself.

The next generation of Kardashians and Jenners seem to be happy and prosperous children who enjoy little moments with their families, including their siblings and many cousins!

What do you think of Psalm West's new smiling video? Can you believe that he is almost a year old? Do you think it looks like Kanye West?



