The United States now forces Brazil's asylum seekers to wait in Mexico | News from the Mexico-United States border

Migrants from Brazil seeking asylum on the southern border of the United States will now have to wait in Mexico to know their fate along with tens of thousands of people who have returned under a one-year-old Trump administration policy.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday that it began sending Brazilians back to Mexico amid a wave of people from the South American country seeking refuge in the United States.

DHS said in a statement announcing the change that the number of Brazilian migrants who arrived at the southern border had tripled over the past year. Many have said they flee persecution, gang violence and economic difficulties. They will join about 55,000 migrants waiting in Mexico for decisions about their asylum applications, decisions that can take months or even years.

Previously, immigrants who showed up at the southern border or were detained while trying to enter the country, if they met the initial asylum threshold, were often released on probation in the United States to await a final determination from an immigration judge. .

The administration of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, began to force them to remain in Mexico under the "Migrant Protection Protocols,quot; (MPP) as part of a broader effort to reduce what DHS calls "irregular migration,quot; to the United States.

Immigrant advocates have sued the federal government to stop the policy, informally known as "staying in Mexico," arguing that it deprives people of the right under international law to apply for asylum and makes it difficult for them to present their legal cases in the courts of Immigration late.

The United States began returning migrants from Central America to Mexico last year. In December, the interim head of Customs and Border Patrol, Mark Morgan, pledged to try to close asylum for migrants from outside the immediate region, pointing to migrants from Haiti, Brazil and African countries.

Immigrant rights defenders went to immigration courts on Wednesday to document the number of migrants and asylum seekers in court without legal support or representation.

They also denounced the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, saying that it amounts to "rape,quot;, "violence,quot; and rights violations.

"Having to remain in MX, these families do not have access to legal assistance or the ability to actually present their asylum case," a Twitter user tweeted. "The mothers wiped their tears when they asked the judge to repeat questions they did not understand."

"The next case is a young Guatemalan couple traveling with their young child. Mom sits at the lawyer's table, where the defense lawyer would normally sit, with the baby in her lap. There is no lawyer representing anyone at all the afternoon in Judge Simpson's courtroom. "Immigrant Defenders, a social justice law firm, tweeted.

"Entering the #MPP court in San Diego, where due process and human rights of asylum seekers are violated every day. The policy of Staying in Mexico is deadly and we must fight like hell for #RestoreAsylumNow," he tweeted. Lindsay Toczylowski, the founder. of immigrant advocates.