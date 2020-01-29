The U.S. Air Force UU. Take the next step towards the new F-15EX fighter jet – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. He has taken another important step towards the purchase of a new F-15EX fighter jet.

Task & Purpose reported Tuesday, citing the publication of Steve Trimble, that a couple of twin notices prior to the request were posted at the US government's contract opportunities center. UU. They announced the intention of the Air Force to acquire both the improved F-15EX fighters made by Boeing and the new General Electric F110 jet engines associated with the new aircraft.

"The United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center intends to grant a single-source delivery / quantity (ID / IQ) contract to The Boeing Company to upgrade the F-15C / D fleet and increase the F-15E fleet, ”According to a Federal Trade Opportunities notice published last week.

The F-15EX, commonly known as Strike Eagle on steroids, is the latest version of the famous F-15 Eagle fighter jet. The new fighter would be equipped with better airplanes and radars and would transport more than two dozen air-to-air missiles.

The improved version of the F-15 can carry the entire range of air-to-air, air-land and sea attack weapons. The plane can attack a multitude of targets in any given mission.

Reuters previously reported that the Department of Defense funding bill for fiscal year 2020 includes $ 694.9 billion, an increase of $ 20.5 billion above the level enacted for fiscal year 2019. The recommendation also includes support from the Air Force plan to buy the new F-15EX Advanced Eagle fighter planes of the US aerospace giant Boeing.

Members of the Senate Defense Assignments Subcommittee recommended $ 992.4 million for 8 F-15EX aircraft, of which 2 test planes are funded in research, development, testing and evaluation (RDT & E), Air Force.