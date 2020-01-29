The Super Bowl logo has become & # 39; corporate, soulless & # 39; as & # 39; the NFL itself & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML875da7da4424a0edffee5f3ec3769fdc11% %MINIFYHTML875da7da4424a0edffee5f3ec3769fdc12%

Anyone who examines the history of the Super Bowl logos will notice a trend that began in 2010.

The Super Bowl logo file on Sportslogos.net shows the evolution of the design for each year of the NFL title game. The first 12 logos presented similar designs before the league became more creative and colorful. In the 1990s, in particular, designers went out of their way to create unique brands for Super Bowls.

The league then presented the Super Bowl 45 logo in Arlington, Texas, and announced that it had partnered with the Landor design company, which has since been in charge of designing the Super Bowl logos.

And that shows us.

The Super Bowl logos since the association began have looked roughly the same: mostly gray, with the Lombardi Trophy and (during the first six years) something that involved the city.

In recent designs, the logo has been further standardized with the design simply by adding another I as Roman numbers continue to grow. The logo for Super Bowl 54 follows a similar theme with the Lombardi trophy after the Roman numeral L followed by the rest of the Roman numerals.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a7/65/super-bowl-logos-current_14lzrvfl5lpn81rd8w7r5uq4nl.png?t=-239949073,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Landor released the following statement shortly after partnering with the league:

"The NFL has historically introduced a dramatically different Super Bowl logo each year, based primarily on the location of the game, and using Roman numerals for greater impact. Landor's strategy for the new visual identity system places it at the heart of the trophy Vince Lombardi, given to the winning Super Bowl team every year Depending on the NFL event, the new system allows the introduction of complementary elements.The version released, for the Arlington Super Bowl XLV 2011, is the first example of an identity specific to the region that will include the stadium headquarters each year and Roman numerals to designate the event. This system provides the consistency of the NFL from year to year, regardless of the playoff event. "

Sporting News contacted Landor, who decided not to comment for this story.

"The general suffocation of creativity that we are seeing more and more in all sports effectively sterilizes the entire design industry," Chris Creamer, founder of Sportslogos.net told Sporting News. "I mean, of course, I can certainly understand why they would want to follow this route: it is easier, it has to be less expensive and it is a way to increase brand awareness with a consistent appearance. But what you are finally doing is forcing All We must continue with a unique design created more than a decade ago, despite any evolution in the tastes of society and industry trends.

"The NFL is far from being the only league that has tried to standardize a logo from year to year; it's just that they have taken the most drastic change from creative and unique every year to rigid and lifeless."

Todd Radom, who designed the logo for Super Bowl 38 and participated in the logo design for Super Bowl 39, spoke with SN about logo development.

"The sport is about passion, color and energy," he said. "The current logo is a beautifully represented illustration, but it is colorless and static, corporate and soulless; all metaphors for many, fairly or not, for the NFL itself."

From Super Bowl 45 to Super Bowl 49, there was no color in the logos. Recently, Landor began to incorporate color, but only a little.

On the contrary, the Super Bowl 33 logo, for example, featured six different colors. Radom said the logo is among his favorites, including those of Super Bowls 14 and 17, because those logos had "a definite sense of place and time."

When Radom was asked what a good Super Bowl logo does: "A feeling of excitement and greatness, and a structurally solid logo that will resonate among fans in retail. Something that can cheer up well in the broadcast and on our devices, a logo that can take off in smaller logos for optimal versatile use and, hopefully, one day, something that will give us back the feeling of time and place we have lost along the way. "

Creamer also noted the lack of homage to host cities in Super Bowl 51-53 logos.

"Simply compare the Super Bowl 28 logo with a giant peach with this year's repeat," Creamer said, referring to the 2019 logo. "It's hard to imagine that the same city hosted these two games."

"A good Super Bowl logo should clearly represent the city or region that hosts the game. These communities spend a lot of time, money and other resources to organize the game. It's just that the league gives them some love back." It should be a fairly simple task, which includes individual host elements, including a relevant color scheme, combined with the change in Roman numerals from one game to another takes care of most of that alone. "

Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl LIII https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d2/34/superbowl-atlanta-ftr_5xumyy8rooou1jpz9v1f1pw8z.png?t=-1696453024,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



But, as Radom says, "change is inevitable, especially as visual trends and digital technology evolve."

Roger Goodell will not be the NFL commissioner forever, and whoever replaces him will have the opportunity to get back to the roots of what made the Super Bowl logos fun.

"One day we will remember this era, shake our heads and be glad it is over," Creamer said. "There will come a time when there will be a change in leadership and the new person in charge will realize that it is better to return to a different design every year."