The stars congratulate Brie and Nikki Bella for their pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella!
the Total fine The two stars are pregnant! Nikki expects her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsevand Brie expects her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. In fact, the sisters are less than two weeks apart.
"Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time?" Brie, who is already the proud mother of a 2-year-old daughter. Birdie, saying Persons. "People are going to think it's a joke. We're both shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"
Of course, the two received many congratulatory messages from their famous friends, including some of the Jersey coast ladies.
"I'M SCREAMING!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi He wrote in the comments section below Brie's post on Instagram announcing the news. "I love you both, congratulations."
"Omg! Congratulations, very happy for both of you!" Sammi "Boyfriend" Giancola additional.
They even received a sweet greeting from Nikki and Artem & # 39; s Dancing with the stars& # 39; family.
"My God! That's amazing!" judge Carrie Ann Inaba He wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations to all."
"Ahhhhhhhh," wrote pro Sharna Burgess. "This is incredible,quot;.
WWE also sent some love to the ladies.
"Congratulations to the #BellaTwins," the organization wrote in part of an Instagram post.
Leah Van Dale (Carmella), Lexi Kaufman (Alexa Bliss), Mandy rose and more WWE stars also shared congratulatory messages.
"Wow!" Bianca Belair He wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations!"
Jamie-Lynn Sigler I also published a sweet note.
"Oh my God, a million congratulations," he wrote in the comments section. "What an incredible journey to take together!"
Nikki and Brie opened up on pregnancy news for Persons.
"(It was) a total surprise," Nikki told the magazine. "It even took me a good week to come to an agreement like," Oh my God, I'm pregnant. I'm not ready for that. "
Even so, he said that becoming a mother is something he has "dreamed,quot; of all his life.
As for Brie, she said she was "surprised,quot; to learn what she was waiting for.
"My husband and I were trying for seven or eight months, but then I felt in my heart that it was a sign from God, like & # 39; you are good with one & # 39 ;, so we stopped trying," she told the magazine. "When we were in France meeting Artem's family, I felt a little off. I was irritated and uncomfortable in my body. When we got home, I took a test two days before Thanksgiving, and when I saw the sign positive, I thought, & # 39; Oh, s -! & # 39; "
Fans will be able to see the exact moments that the sisters discovered about their pregnancies in the new season of Total fine, premiering this spring.
