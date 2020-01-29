The stars congratulate Brie and Nikki Bella for their pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella Y Brie Bella!

the Total fine The two stars are pregnant! Nikki expects her first child with her fiance Artem Chigvintsevand Brie expects her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan. In fact, the sisters are less than two weeks apart.

"Wait, are the twins pregnant at the same time?" Brie, who is already the proud mother of a 2-year-old daughter. Birdie, saying Persons. "People are going to think it's a joke. We're both shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Of course, the two received many congratulatory messages from their famous friends, including some of the Jersey coast ladies.

"I'M SCREAMING!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi He wrote in the comments section below Brie's post on Instagram announcing the news. "I love you both, congratulations."

"Omg! Congratulations, very happy for both of you!" Sammi "Boyfriend" Giancola additional.