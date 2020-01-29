The star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Ariana Madix marks Jax Taylor & # 39; Gross & # 39; for mocking his bisexuality

WENN / Instar / Judy Eddy

Shaking his head and rolling his eyes after watching the video on & # 39; Watch what happens live & # 39 ;, the blonde beauty also says that his co-star's comment & # 39; made no sense at any level & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Ariana Madix not here for her "Vanderpump Rules"co-star Jax Taylor mocking his sexuality. The blonde beauty stopped "Watch what happens live"on January 28, when he was shown a filming of him saying that his love for women was the reason why her boyfriend, Tom SandovalI was jealous of Jax getting married and looking to start a family.

In response to his claims, Ariana simply shook her head and rolled her eyes. "I thought it was really disgusting," said the beauty of the reality show. "I also thought it made no sense at any level. I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don't. There are women who have children who are married and there are women who are married who are not. None of that made sense."

She continued: "Besides, I've been very open and honest about the fact that I'm bisexual, and I don't think that's a problem. It's certainly not a problem in my relationship, so I think I should relax outside."

<br />

This is not the first time that Ariana responds to Jax for her claims. Earlier this month, he tweeted: "I like women and men. It's called being bisexual. Have you ever heard of it?"

Jax made the claims during his appearance on the January episode of "WWHL." In response to an interlocutor who asked: "I want to know if you feel that Tom Sandoval is removed from your wedding because he is jealous, because he is not going to get married, because Ariana does not want him and probably will not. Have children, because Ariana does not wants, "Jax simply responded by muttering under his breath:" She likes women. "

His wife, Brittany Cartwright, he caught what he said and rushed to defend Ariana at that moment, telling him that "everyone likes them, like most of us!" Taylor then replied: "Just take it. It's fine. Just don't lie about it."