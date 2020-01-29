The star of & # 39; Mighty Duck & # 39 ;, Shaun Weiss, booked a robbery while he was high, his Mugshots shock people

%MINIFYHTML50862acc881221ba05b0053e11a4d53b11% %MINIFYHTML50862acc881221ba05b0053e11a4d53b12%

The former star boy was booked into custody after police found him invading a stranger's house and breaking the window of a vehicle to gain access to the interior.

Shaun weiss& # 39; life does not improve even in 2020. In any case, it is getting worse with your last arrest over the weekend. The actor known for playing Greg Goldberg in "Powerful duck"He was arrested on Sunday, January 26, for residential theft and under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Marysville Police Department confirmed the news through a press release, revealing that they received a call from someone who saw a strange man in his garage. When authorities arrived at the house, they found that the man had passed through the owner's vehicle and was still inside. "Weiss forced the entrance to access the vehicle by breaking a window," the press release said. "The officers ordered the man out of the vehicle and arrested him."

Police said Weiss "showed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside in this residence. Weiss also said that the vehicle he was leaking was not his."

He is currently booked at the Yuba County Jail and is being held on bail of $ 52,500.

His police photo was also made public after the news, causing concern to many people due to the difference he sees compared to his active days as an actor. "Damn it! It went from bad to worse! I hope he manages. Methamphetamine is an amazing drug," someone said. "Jeeeesuss … had another one like this a couple of years ago and I never thought it could get worse. I may have been wrong," said another.

"It's so tragic how so many children's stars end up falling into a terrible smh spiral. I hope you get help before it's too late," he expressed concern, when a fourth individual intervened, "Holy fork shirt! Yes, let's go ahead and let's legalize all drugs. It would be so good for society. Everyone would end up homeless. Haha! "