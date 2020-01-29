The star of & # 39; LHH & # 39; Chrissy Lampkin confronts Rihanna about Fling's old rumors with her fiance at Roc Nation's lunch

%MINIFYHTML11dce37ce3f0694506dffdd0b22df7ef11% %MINIFYHTML11dce37ce3f0694506dffdd0b22df7ef12%

Rihanna and Chrissy provoked rumors of dispute after the singer of & # 39; Please Don & # 39; t Stop the Music & # 39; He was caught by the camera apparently dropping an F bomb on the recent Roc Nation brunch.

More details of Chrissy Lampkin Y RihannaThe alleged tense moment while the two attended the Roc Nation brunch over the weekend found their departure online. According to a new report, the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"Star confronted the singer of" Diamonds "about the old rumors of traps involving the latter and the fiancé of his ex.

According to one of Rihanna's friends, Chrissy approached Rih at the brunch. She asked about the truth behind the rumors that Jim Jones cheated on her many years ago with Rihanna. "Chrissy was raising old things that aren't even true," the friend told MTO News.

Rihanna supposedly had none of that and left Chrissy in order. "She is rich and famous. But she is a Caribbean girl, so she is always ready to participate in the f ** k s ** t too," the source continued.

People tried to read his lips before claiming that the hitter "Umbrella" said someone was "full of shit" on the annual evening before the Grammy in Los Angeles. According to reports, he added: "I don't fuck with that."

People tried to read his lips before claiming that the hitter "Umbrella" said someone was "full of shit" on the annual evening before the Grammy in Los Angeles. According to reports, he added: "I don't fuck with that."

Leaving aside the supposed beef, the tycoon of Fenty Beauty looked fabulous with a halter dress from Bottega Veneta in the event full of stars. She stayed warm in a beige windbreaker jacket and finished her look with a playful updo.

Hosted by Jay Z Y Beyonce KnowlesThe party was attended by people like P Diddy, Kelly Rowland, meek mill, Kevin Hart, Quavo, Saweetie, Be big, Jhene aiko, MoneyBagg Yo, Megan Thee Stallion, Miguel, YOU., DJ Khaled, Winnie harlow, Tinashe Y Ari Lennox.