The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Ronald Smith divorces Tiffany Franco in the middle of a trap claim

After Ronald accuses his wife and his six-month-old daughter's mother of adultery, Tiffany denies ever cheating on him and calls him "a toxic person."

"90 day fiance"The stars Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco are resigning, six months after welcoming their daughter Carley Rose. Tiffany first shared the news via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 28 and wrote:" Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will separate. "

"I wanted to be the first to let him know instead of hiding it and putting a facade for social networks," he continued. "Thank you all for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer right now."

She signed her message with "much love from us," but apparently her separated husband doesn't feel the same. In his own statement, Ronald hinted that Tiffany cheated on him and that led to his breakup.

Ronald, who currently lives in South Africa, posted on his own social media account: "Thank you for following our story, but unfortunately it didn't work for me. I will file for divorce from [South Africa] since she is not even registered in the United States as married. . Talk about adultery. "

Tiffany responded quickly to the accusation of deception, responding to Ronald in another statement: "When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you, he will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been said. I just want things to Ronald, but I won't waste another second for taking myself for granted and being unhappy. "

She denied that she was having an affair, and added: "I never cheated, that's what I suppose is an attempt to make me look like the cause of the separation, but I want everyone to know that I really don't like putting all this on the networks. social, but obviously I know that our relationship is very public and I owe it to all of you. "

He concluded his post, "But that's all I will share for now. He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me, all I did was love him too much and try to make things work."

Ronald, from Randfontein, South Africa, and Tiffany, from Frederick, Maryland, met while traveling in South Africa. His love story was documented in "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," which ended on airing in October 2019. They married soon after, but Tiffany moved home to give birth to her son in July. Tiffany is also the mother of 10-year-old son Daniel.