The redesign of the NBA logo with Kobe Bryant, according to reports, is unlikely to happen

# Roommates, as fans around the world are still mourning the heartbreaking loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, there have been several suggestions for ways he should be honored after his death. One way was to potentially change the current NBA logo with that of the Kobe image, but according to new reports, it is very unlikely that this idea will come true.

More than two million people and counting have signed the Change.org petition to officially change the NBA logo to present Kobe Bryant, with so many people in favor of this, you would think it would happen easily … but you would be wrong. According to a new report from @YahooSports, the redesign of the NBA logo will not take place for several reasons, despite the best efforts of Kobe fans.

To begin with, although everyone is aware that the current NBA logo presents an image of former Laker Jerry West, the NBA has refused to confirm it, and decided to lead with the belief that the logo is a generic image. In addition, West suggested in the past to change the logo to an image of Michael Jordan, who is widely considered the best basketball player of all time. Once again, the NBA ignored the suggestion because, according to reports, the league has no interest in having an individual player as its logo because there are many who have been instrumental in the growth of the game and the NBA as a whole.

So, that brings us back to Kobe. Despite being the youngest player to enter the NBA, winning a record of five championships with the Lakers and countless honors, it is extremely unlikely that the NBA will honor him with a logo change.

However, there have been other suggestions on how to honor him, such as removing his famous 24th shirt and naming the NBA All-Star trophy in his honor. We are sure that the NBA will find a special and meaningful way to honor such a legend, even if it does not include a new NBA logo.

