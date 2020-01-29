The new music from Eminem's surprise album will be killed by Soars to the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers, set a new record on Thursday night and is already number one on the Billboard 200, according to a CNN report.

Music to be killed by, which followed his last album, Kamikaze, launched in 2018, it has received around 218 million broadcasts that Nielsen Music already reported.

So far, it is Eminem's tenth record in reaching the coveted position on the list, making Eminem one of the best selling artists of all time with Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, Jay-Z and The Beatles.

In early 2020 it was reported that some of Marshall's lyrics provoked controversy, including a song that refers to the bombing of Manchester at the Ariana Grande concert. In addition, the controversial artist also addressed the shooting in Las Vegas.

Later, Eminem dropped a statement on some of the issues he discussed in the registry. Paraphrasing what the rapper said in his IG account: murder and death have become so ubiquitous in American society that it seemed like a good time to "hit to death."

Near the end of his IG comment, Eminem warned listeners and spectators that if they are "apprehensive," it is not for them. As most know, Eminem's career in recent years has been marred by a different form of controversy.

For example, when he dropped his much-hated record, Renaissance, the artist was, for the first time in his career, criticized by the hip-hop community rather than just by the mainstream media.

About a year later, Eminem released another album, Kamikaze, which was more appreciated by fans than their previous effort. Further, KamikazeThe reception prompted responses from other rappers in the community, including Machine Gun Kelly, who released a diss-track shortly thereafter called "Rap Devil," referring to Mathers' song, "Rap God."

After several weeks, Eminem finally responded with his own diss-track called "Killshot,quot;. Earlier this year, Nick Cannon, spontaneously and seemingly without reason, released a song called "The Invitation,quot; in which he took photos of the Grammy Award winner in a number of different levels.

Eminem, who probably kept his ear on the floor in terms of receiving fans, only half responded on his Twitter account, suggesting that his song wasn't even worth a real answer.



