The new masked singer's costumes could be the strangest so far

It seems The masked singer It will give fans exactly what they want in the third season: absurd costumes.

Before the third season premiere on Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl, Fox has slowly revealed the new crop of contestants that will put it all on stage. Well, almost everyone will not reveal their identities until they are eliminated from the singing competition.

The latest revelations of contestants include the swan, the kitten and the taco. Now, we are not experts like Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken jeong Y Jenny McCarthy, but after two seasons of seeing them work, we know these two things according to the photos:

1. Someone will guess that the swan is Björk based on his famous swan dress for the Oscars.

2. Unless Kitty's voice is really horrible, one of the judges will guess Katharine McPhee.

These are just facts.