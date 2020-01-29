The new electronic warfare system of the US Navy UU. Enter production at full speed – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. He announced on Tuesday an agreement worth approximately $ 185 million for the continuation of the production of new electronic warfare systems.

The No.1 Pentagon Lockheed Martin Corp weapons supplier received a contract for the AN / SLQ-32 (V) 6, AN / SLQ-32A (V) 6 and AN / SLQ-32C (V) 6 systems under the Program of Electronic Surface War Improvement (SEWIP).

The Electronic Surface Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) is an evolutionary acquisition and enhancement development program to update the existing AN / SLQ-32 (V) electronic warfare system.

SEWIP provides enhanced on-board electronic warfare for early detection, analysis, threat warning and anti-ship missile protection. AN / SLQ-32 (V) 6, the latest variant of the AN / SLQ-32, incorporates receiver interface, antenna and combat system updates developed under the SEWIP Block 2 ACAT II program and adds the attached High Gain High Sensitivity sensor developed under the SEWIP Block 1B3 ACAT II program.

The AN / SLQ-32 (V) 6 offers a complete set of electronic warfare capabilities that can be managed and controlled manually from a console or semi-manual or automatically by the host's combat management system.

The company's website said the U.S. Navy surface fleet. UU. It is providing an evolutionary succession of improvements to its electronic warfare system AN / SLQ-32 currently installed on its ships, with the tested SEWIP of Lockheed Martin. This series of updates will gradually add new defensive technologies and functional capabilities.