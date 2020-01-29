The movement that deals with sexual harassment in universities in Kenya | Human rights

%MINIFYHTMLda97e95f3eeebc65290bf647fd3f0e4e11% %MINIFYHTMLda97e95f3eeebc65290bf647fd3f0e4e12%

Nairobi, Kenya – Diana sat on a brown bench in one of the large conference theaters of the University of Nairobi, twisting her pretzel-shaped fingers. She scanned the room. On his left, the students looked forward to hearing his story. To your right, an open window: the banner on the wall below is gently shaken with the breeze.

She took out her phone. A quick swipe showed no new messages. He smoothed his garnet skirt, took a deep breath and took the stage.

In front of a crowd of 500 people in November last year, the 20-year-old girl, who prefers us to use her middle name because of the sensitive and deeply personal nature of her message, took the microphone and began talking about her experience of being sexually harassed on campus.

One of the four speakers was at the launch of #CampusMeToo, an ActionAid and UN Women campaign that aimed to raise awareness about a problem that, they say, affects Kenyan universities.

& # 39; So many things happened & # 39;

Diana says she was raped by one of her professors at the University of Kenyatta (KU), one of the largest institutions of higher education in Kenya, located in Kahawa, Nairobi. Over a period of several months, his world changed beyond recognition.

"My life (before college) consisted of school and my parents," he explains. "I didn't know what the university was going to be like. I just thought," Why are all these things happening? Is this normal? "If I said no to your progress … I would not jeopardize my academic work."

Diana has led an ordinary life: she loves Marvel movies; his mother, Hellen, is a fan of the British royal family and named his youngest daughter for the late Princess of Wales; Watch many Lewis Capaldi music videos on YouTube and, on weekends, he often rides his bike to the border between Kenya and Tanzania for fun.

Diana and her mother Hellen walk through the Kenyatta University campus (Louise Donovan / Al Jazeera)

Growing up, she was close to her three older brothers. The youngest of five siblings, her infantilism continued throughout the school. He always had many male friends, but that changed in college. After the harassment began, she began to feel uncomfortable around her. If I wanted to hang out, I would call one of her friends. She just felt safe, or safer, with them, she says.

When a place was available in her preferred course at KU in September 2017, Diana transferred to it from another university outside the city. At that point, the term had already begun.

"From the first day I entered class (the teacher) he must have noticed that I was a new student trying to catch up," he explains. "I once told him that the students would like more copies of the conference notes. He told me to go to his office. When I got there, he closed the curtains, closed the door and … many things happened."

To avoid his relentless harassment, he says, he switched to a different course. But the teacher persisted. She began to blame herself, and her self-esteem collapsed. When the depression began and his mental health deteriorated, he began to lose contact with his friends.

"I was really afraid of her," she says. "People warned me: & # 39; Don't mess with this guy & # 39 ;, so even after changing course, he called me and I was still going to meet him. I didn't want to be on the wrong side of him,quot; He made me feel so terrible. "

Diana did not report her teacher, or the harassment, to the university. "I had no evidence," she says. Now, a third year student, he has changed his phone number and tries to avoid it.

There is a lot of guilt. One of my biggest fears is that they misunderstand me … I was petrified and didn't want my grades to be affected. I am a student leader; I worried that the other students would not believe me. Diana

He pauses, before adding: "There is a lot of guilt. One of my biggest fears is that they misunderstand me. For someone to think: & # 39; Why were you doing all these things? & # 39; I was petrified and didn't want to that my grades would be affected. I am a student leader; I was worried that the other students would not believe me. They know me as a very vocal person, and here I am struggling with my own problems, suffering in silence. I felt I had no choice ".

& # 39; I have power & # 39;

Then she did nothing, until several months ago.

Diana wanted advice on starting a YouTube channel on mental health and looked for her friend who ran a student support club on campus. That day, her friend was having a meeting about how KU students would promote the #CampusMeToo movement. "I've never heard of that before," she says. "But I knew immediately that I wanted to get involved."

Almost three years after all this began, Diana stood firm while addressing her teammates during the campaign last November. In front of her classmates, she told them: "No other student needs to go through what I have been through. We are scared and we have to stop."

The crowd interrupted the silence with shouts of "Nina Power!". The phrase roughly translates as "I have power,quot; in Swahili. These simple but powerful words have almost become a business card for a new generation of young Africans, men and women, who demand an urgent change.

While the cheers exploded, Diana quietly passed the microphone to the next speaker.

Diana gives a talk on campus during the #CampusMeToo campaign (Gustavo García Solares / Al Jazeera)

#CampusMeToo

"Have you ever seen the Ellen DeGeneres show?" she asks, several weeks after the launch of the campaign. We are in a cafeteria in the central business district of Nairobi. Outside, cars scream angry at each other. "I would like to do something like that in Kenya."

Diana speaks softly and is fiercely intelligent. Be it British politics or the economy of Kenya, she has an informed opinion on the matter. But what really interests her is the idea of ​​becoming a chat show host. "I'm good at communicating. When I talk to people, they feel encouraged," she says.

These days, she is very involved with the #CampusMeToo campaign. Until recently, she was also a student leader, something for which she enrolled in her second week at KU. The role involves mediating between the institution and the students.

"The students started coming to me," she says. "They would say: & # 39; Oh, I heard you talk about this, maybe you can help & # 39;".

Sexual harassment is a big problem. A recent survey conducted by ActionAid revealed that half of all students in Kenya and a quarter of male students in institutions of higher education had been sexually harassed. The latest figures from the National Statistics Office of Kenya show that approximately 40 percent of the nearly 515,000 university students in Kenya were women in 2018/2019. While the proportion of men to women has not changed in 10 years, the total number of students has. In 2008/2009, there were less than 125,000 university students in the country, which means that the size of the issue of bullying on campus has increased.

"The problem is huge and must be addressed," Leah Wanjama, a senior professor at KU, explains by telephone. "And it's not just KU, it's happening in many other universities in Kenya."

Students sign the petition #CampusMeToo (Gustavo García Solares / Al Jazeera)

Sex for grades

The problem has also been highlighted in other parts of the continent. In October 2019, the BBC documentary, Sex for Grades, showed widespread harassment in universities in Nigeria and Ghana, capturing specific cases of women and young men proposed sexually by their tutors to improve or maintain their qualifications.

"Much is being done to combat the problem in Africa," says Caesarine Mulobi, 21, in the garden of the ActionAid Kenya office in western Nairobi. Just graduated from Nairobi University, she got involved after hearing too many stories of harassment, although she has never experienced it.

"I have seen a #CampusMeToo movement in Uganda, and (as a result of the BBC documentary) the Nigerian Senate reintroduced a law on sexual harassment in higher education institutions. This is the right time for us to talk about this issue." .

Until recently, very few had spoken. "The problem is rampant," he says Mulobi, protecting their eyes from the sun, "but without evidence, it's really difficult. Some of (the teachers) are very smart: they won't send you text messages, they'll just call you."

Systems exist to help. Many universities have gender departments and sexual harassment policies to address gender violence problems. At KU, for example, the Center for Gender Equity and Empowerment has the task of raising awareness about gender issues affecting the university and providing new students with a booklet entitled Stop sexual harassment!, Which includes information on how to report incidents.

But it's not that simple, he argues Mulobi. "We have laws and policies in place, but the problem is implementation. Even if you report someone, they will be warned and you will still see them at the university. And then there is the stigma: What happens if people think you want it?"

& # 39; Brave & # 39;

Diana is very aware of the risks. It oscillates between the certainty and the restlessness of the crackers. "I want to do this," she says several times, "but I'm also worried."

When Diana's friends are asked to describe her in one word, they respond unanimously: Brave.

"Nothing is too scary for her," says Wambui *, one of Diana's closest friends (who didn't want her real name used in this story).

His decision to help others by supporting and speaking in the #CampusMeToo campaign, which was held at 20 universities in Kenya, is a testament to that.

At KU, a team of more than 30 student leaders entered the campus and made all possible noise about sexual harassment. The days were long and tiring. Diana got up early, her head often just hitting the pillow again after midnight. "He took everything from me," she says. "But it was exciting."

A student leader #CampusMeToo (Gustavo García Solares / Al Jazeera)

Thousands of students flocked to their small wooden table, signing a petition asking universities to prioritize the issue. Many wandered, argued, dreamed, planned and planned.

"We are used to events on campus," says Martin Omondi, 29, a public health graduate from Mount Kenya University, who is also participating in the campaign. "But this was something different." He has not personally experienced sexual harassment but, as a student leader, he has helped others report incidents.

Dressed in identical white "Nina Power,quot; shirts, he and Diana told visitors the same thing: "If you have been harassed, don't cry alone, there is someone, an office, a channel to follow," explains Martin.

The goal was to raise awareness, but not everything was easy. While many students enthusiastically signed his name, some opposed the campaign.

"Once," says Diana, "this guy approached me at the University of Nairobi and said: & # 39; I want to sign against you & # 39; said that these things are always disproportionate, that we are denying women and men freedom of expression. Some students had the idea that we were jealous that other students had relationships with teachers. "

She shakes her head: "I don't understand that."

Blame the victim

Blaming the victims was also a recurring theme, says Diana. People wanted to know if the students were dressed appropriately or where they had been hanging out.

For Martin, the lack of understanding of the subject was very impressive. Many were not sure what constituted sexual harassment, much less how they could do to report it.

Once the team explained exactly what the harassment was like, many people began to introduce themselves, saying they had also been victims. Martin Omondi

"We gave them examples: if a teacher seduces him or touches him in a compromising way, or asks for sexual favors in exchange for brands, that is a warning sign," he says.

"Once the team explained exactly what the harassment looked like, many people began to say that they had also been victims. We keep repeating: & # 39; Don't be afraid & # 39;".

More than 10,000 students have signed a national petition that asks universities to prioritize this issue and enact a real change, both online and offline. Their demands include mandatory induction sessions on sexual harassment, annual training sessions for university staff and the appointment of a research committee that students can address when they have received unfair or missing marks. The petition was delivered in December last year to representatives of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender at a ceremony at the end of the campaign.

A group of students protesting (Gustavo García Solares / Al Jazeera)

"This is a timely intervention on the vice of sexual harassment that has taken root in our institutions," wrote Margaret Kobia, secretary of the cabinet of the Ministry of Youth and Gender, in a statement. "I'm glad we're raising our voices to break the silence."

While the ministry "strongly,quot; supported the five demands made by the campaign, there is no information on whether they will be implemented, says Mathias Kure, ActionAid campaign manager. The organization is conducting follow-up conversations with government and university officials.

Still, several institutions have begun to pay attention. The University of Nairobi told ActionAid that they are eager to "work to end this injustice since early 2020,quot;, while the vice chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya also confirmed that he would commit to ending the problem.

The students, however, want results. Diana worries about not being able to avoid her alleged stalker forever. "I'm a little scared," she says. "I don't know how that will go."

If nothing changes, both Martin and Diana talk about changing tactics: shouting names, using videos to record evidence and protesting with banners.

Right now, Diana is taking a break. It seems that she would rather forget all this, but something about her drives her forward.

"There is more to do," he says with determination. "And I'm ready."

Additional reports of Moraa Obiria. This story was a collaboration between Al Jazeera, The Fuller Project for International Reporting and The Daily Nation of Kenya.