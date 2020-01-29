The Mexican butterfly conservationist is found dead, two weeks after disappearing

MEXICO CITY – The body of a Mexican conservationist dedicated to the protection of the monarch butterfly in Mexico was found on Wednesday, two weeks after its disappearance, authorities said.
Homero Gómez González managed a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán, a region devastated by violence, but also the location of mountain forests where butterflies settle every winter after a long and extraordinary migration from Canada and the United States.
Mr. Gómez's disappearance was reported on January 14, which prompted a robust search that involved several government agencies. The circumstances of his disappearance and death are still unclear, although an official from the Michoacán human rights commission told Reuters in the days after his disappearance that he could have run into illegal loggers working in the area.
Criminal groups in Mexico and other parts of Latin America have often threatened or attacked environmentalists whose work hinders their interests.
In recent years, Mexico has recovered from an incessant increase in homicides, a trend that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not been able to reverse in the 14 months he has been in office. Last year, the nation recorded more than 34,500 murders, the highest annual figure since the late 1990s, when the government began keeping that data.
Mr. Gómez's body was found in the municipality of Ocampo, in the northeast of Michoacán, where he had disappeared. in a large tank designed to capture rainwater, said Magdalena Guzmán, a spokesman for the state prosecutor's office in Michoacán.
Investigators had not yet determined the cause of death, he said in an interview Wednesday night.
Mr. Gómez's disappearance struck Mexico particularly hard, partly because he had dedicated himself to the protection of an iconic and much-loved feature of the country's natural environment.
Millions of orange and black monarch butterflies arrive in Mexico from October after flying up to 3,000 miles from the eastern regions of the United States and Canada. They make the trip back in March.
The monarch is the only butterfly species known to perform a two-way migration similar to round-trip bird migration, according to the United States Forest Service.
In Mexico, monarchs settle in a dozen high-altitude mountain areas covered with spruce trees in Michoacán and the contiguous state of Mexico, the Forest Service said.
But those habitats have been threatened for years by illegal logging, which has contributed to a decline in their population.
Mr. Gómez worked in a sanctuary called El Rosario, located in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, a site on the UNESCO World Heritage List and a popular destination for tourists wishing to see butterflies.
"The winter concentration of butterflies on the property is a superlative natural phenomenon," according to the UNESCO website. “The millions of monarch butterflies that return to the property each year bend the branches of the trees by their weight, fill the sky when they take off and emit a sound like light rain with the beat of their wings. Witnessing this unique phenomenon is an exceptional experience of nature. "
The Purépecha, an indigenous population that lives mainly in Michoacán, considers the monarch butterfly "the soul of the dead," according to the Mexican government, and sees the arrival of butterflies as the omen of the Day of the Dead, an annual celebration of Friends and family who have died.