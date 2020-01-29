The Mexican butterfly conservationist is found dead, two weeks after disappearing

MEXICO CITY – The body of a Mexican conservationist dedicated to the protection of the monarch butterfly in Mexico was found on Wednesday, two weeks after its disappearance, authorities said.

Homero Gómez González managed a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán, a region devastated by violence, but also the location of mountain forests where butterflies settle every winter after a long and extraordinary migration from Canada and the United States.

Mr. Gómez's disappearance was reported on January 14, which prompted a robust search that involved several government agencies. The circumstances of his disappearance and death are still unclear, although an official from the Michoacán human rights commission told Reuters in the days after his disappearance that he could have run into illegal loggers working in the area.

Criminal groups in Mexico and other parts of Latin America have often threatened or attacked environmentalists whose work hinders their interests.