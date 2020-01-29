The Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation was sued for alleged sexual harassment

%MINIFYHTMLf05b6e52dd0aab73414669cde8c490ed11% %MINIFYHTMLf05b6e52dd0aab73414669cde8c490ed12%

A former Vanderpump Dogs employee reveals in her lawsuit that she had informed Duarte's bosses about the alleged sexual harassment in vain and, finally, "she had no choice but to quit."

Lisa VanderpumpThe dog foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, faces a legal problem after a former employee filed a lawsuit against the foundation. Damiana Guzmán said she was forced to resign after superiors ignored her complaints of sexual harassment.

Obtained by Radar Online, legal documents were filed on January 24 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Guzmán sued Vanderpump Dogs for "illegal harassment based on sex, gender and sexual orientation," as well as "unlawful termination in violation of public policy as a constructive discharge."

"The plaintiff worked for the defendant as a dog hairdresser for approximately two months until she was forced to resign at the end of July 2019, due to the intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and her superiors," he claimed. in judicial documents. .

According to the documents, Duarte "participated in a course and a pattern of harassment based on the sex, gender and sexuality of the plaintiff. Examples include the following: Duarte made fun of the plaintiff calling her things like" skinny fool. "And a & # 39; flat-a ** b *** h. & # 39; He also told the Claimant that he did not know how his girlfriend could bear being with her because he did not have one **.

In addition, Guzmán accused the manager of the foundation of taking blows for his sexuality. She said: "In addition, Duarte, who was aware of the plaintiff's sexual orientation, told him that he could make it straight and that he had not found the right man on numerous occasions. He also claimed that he had made his son's mother straight" . In fact, it was not a day when Duarte did not comment on the plaintiff's body, his sexual preference or his sexual prowess. "

Guzman revealed that she had informed Duarte's bosses about the alleged sexual harassment in vain. "They did not take any significant action, so the plaintiff had no choice but to resign," he said in the documents. He also said he received "offensive comments, criticisms, suggestions and lascivious comments, requests for sexual favors, offensive sexual contact and other abusive behavior based on his sex, gender and sexual orientation that was severe or widespread, altering the conditions of his employment."

She described the conduct as "unjustifiably abusive and created an offensive and hostile work environment for the Claimant and for any reasonable person in the Claimant's position," and added that "he suffered economic losses," "humiliation, mental anguish and emotional distress." due to the alleged harassment.