The Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation faces a lawsuit for sexual harassment

A former employee of the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation filed a lawsuit against the charity with claims that she was forced to quit her dog grooming job when her complaints of sexual harassment were ignored.

According to legal documents obtained by Online radarDamiana Guzmán filed the lawsuit against Vanderpump Dogs on January 24 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court for "illegal harassment based on sex, gender and sexual orientation,quot; and "unlawful termination in violation of public policy for a wave of constructive dismissal ".

Guzman was at work only two months before resigning in July 2019. In court documents, she claims that manager Martin Duarte and his superiors created "intolerable working conditions,quot; because they were involved in a pattern of harassment.

Guzman gave examples, including Duarte making fun of her by calling her "skinny silly,quot; and "silly." Guzman also states that Duarte would make fun of her about his girlfriend and asks how he could bear being with her because "she didn't have a **".

"In addition, Duarte, who was aware of the plaintiff's sexual orientation, told him that he could straighten it and that he had not found the right man on numerous occasions," reads the court documents. “He also said that he turned his son's mother into heterosexual. In fact, it was not a day when Duarte did not comment on the plaintiff's body, his sexual preference or his sexual prowess. "

When Guzman told Duarte's superiors about his behavior, she says they did not take "significant measures,quot; and had no choice but to resign from her position.

In addition to his lawsuit, Guzmán also filed a complaint with the Department of Employment and Fair Housing.

Guzman says he suffered an "economic loss,quot; due to offensive comments, criticism and lewd suggestions. He also claimed that the alleged abusive and abusive behavior caused him humiliation, mental anguish and emotional anguish.

Guzmán did not specify the amount he was seeking for damages, but he did require a jury trial.

Lisa Vanderpump has not responded publicly to the lawsuit or claims, but this is the second major dog scandal in which she has participated in recent years. Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will remember that Vanderpump left RHOBH After the drama #PuppyGate led to a fight between her and her castmates.

Your spin-off, Vanderpump Rules, airs on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



