The last exhibition is ready for an important test in Leopardstown | Racing news





Challenge jockey Mark Walsh of Logic and coach Paul Nolan

The last exhibition is prepared and ready to enter the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors & # 39; 50, 000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff & # 39; Rookie Obstacle in Leopardstown.

Paul Nolan's seven-year-old lightweight runner was a convincing second-grade winner in Navan last time, and his coach expects the passage of up to two miles and six stadiums on Saturday will fit even better.

With his form also driven by the subsequent success of Navan runner-up Andy Dufresne, he heads to the Dublin Racing Festival with strong claims.

"We are very happy with how it goes," Nolan said.

"I was delighted with him on the last day and I hope he continues to improve."

"I think the step forward on the trip will be a plus instead of a minus for him."

However, the Wexford County coach acknowledges that Latest Exhibition will face a difficult task this weekend.

He added: "It will be a very good race, it is a grade one with some really good horses, (then) it will have to keep improving. Hopefully it will run a respectable race."

"I hope that the fact that you are advancing on the trip means that you will not need the very soft terrain. You won your bumper in Naas in a pleasant terrain, and it will not be faster than that, obviously you are taking a different kind of animal, however ".

Nolan has two other important contenders at the Quamino Festival, winner at last year's meeting, and Fitzhenry, second in two of the biggest obstacles of the season, Troytown and Paddy Power Chase.

"Quamino has a couple of options and is still a young horse," he said.

"I thought he ran well the last day.

"He finished ninth at Paddy Power but he didn't really come home. There is a chance he would run in the two-mile race he won last year (Matheson Handicap Chase).

"We had stepped it up on the trip, looking for improvements, but it needs good ground. It needs to improve its brand."

"As for Fitzhenry, (in the Gaelic Plant Hire Leopardstown Handicap Chase) he is gaining weight for not winning, which is always annoying."

Nolan hopes that consistency can be rewarded this time.

"The last time he won 123 and now it's 141," he added.

"We've only won two races, both by small margins."

"It seems to have improved, but has not yet managed to put its head in front."

"However, he was unlucky on the last day, everything went perfect until the last 10 yards when his man (Roaring Bull) came from nowhere."