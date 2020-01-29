The Knicks cannot contain the loud singing of & # 39; Sell to the team & # 39; at Madison Square Garden

These days, there is no "low,quot; for the organization of the Knicks. Calling something in recent years a "low,quot;, after all, would mistakenly imply that there were always highs.

Still, the end of the Knicks' loss by 127-106 against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night was pretty bad, even by recent New York standards.

First, guard Elfrid Payton was expelled along with forward Marcus Morris for his roles in an altercation with Memphis forward Jae Crowder. When Crowder got up to take a triple with the game already saved, Payton pushed him out of bounds.

There was almost a fight at Madison Square Garden between Knicks and Grizzlies. Elfrid Payton pushes Jae Crowder in a triple with about 50 seconds remaining and Grizz up 124-106. You will hear from the NBA. pic.twitter.com/65kSzOHClc – Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 30, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the franchise, once proud, singing "Sell the team!" in unison towards the unpopular owner James Dolan. While the arena staff quickly tried to hide the shame by pumping loud music around the place, the anger of the supporters was unmistakable.

MORE: Kobe's performance in 1998 at MSG is still incredible

(Payton, on the other hand, expressed no remorse after the game and told reporters: by Athletic, "I would do it again,quot;. Morris Crowder said shows "female trends,quot; on the court, like "dropping and throwing your head back the whole game." Both players felt that Crowder's shot is not professional.)

The Knicks fell to 13-36 with the loss, and continue winding without direction. His best draft picks in the last two years, Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett, have not yet impressed, and the top free agents showed a franchise aversion during the summer, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving preferring to sign with the Nets. New York was recently included in the Sporting News classification of NBA teams with less chance of reversing their misfortunes in the near future.

Despite registering a losing record in 16 of the last 19 seasons, including this year, Knicks fans remain a loyal group. Madison Square Garden has maintained its place as a revered basketball institution. But patience with Dolan is running out more and more, a conflict that could become increasingly ugly as New York continues to work hard.