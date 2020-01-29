The first trailer of & # 39; Fast and Furious 9 & # 39; shows Dom's domesticated life

%MINIFYHTML9bcad463117b3ca9b9c87e577b244ab911% %MINIFYHTML9bcad463117b3ca9b9c87e577b244ab912%

Despite the seemingly peaceful life of Vin Diesel's character with Letty by Michelle Rodriguez and her son, the video shows an imminent danger that threatens his family.

Up News Info –

Universal Pictures has released the first preview of "Fast and Furious 9", more than two years after the eighth installment reached theaters. First released through Vin DieselOn the Facebook page, the almost one minute video focuses on the new life of Dominic Toretto (Diesel) as a domesticated father.

The professional street racer now retired and settled with his wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son Brian, who is named after Paul walkerThe character of Brian O & # 39; Conner, on a farm. The boy seems to share the same interest with his father while helping Dom fix a tractor.

%MINIFYHTML9bcad463117b3ca9b9c87e577b244ab913% %MINIFYHTML9bcad463117b3ca9b9c87e577b244ab914%

Narrating the video, Dom talks about how his life has changed. "Things change. Now that I'm a father, I can't live my life a quarter of a mile at a time," he says. "I will always be in your heart," he tells his son as he puts him to bed.

But that is about to change when the video hints at an imminent danger that threatens his family when Letty gives Brian his collar, which he received from Dom, as protection against a mysterious enemy. Dom, for some reason, seems worried while looking at the necklace in the next shot.

The official synopsis of the film has not yet been presented, but more details can be expected in the coming days as the full trailer is scheduled for Friday, January 31.

Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel Y Helen Mirren are ready to repeat their respective roles, with Charlize Theron re-villanizing the movie. Michael Rooker, John Cena, Finn cole, Anna Sawai, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna Y Cardi B are added to the cast as new characters, while Dwayne "The rock"Johnson and Jason Statham not expected to return after starring in their own spin-off "Fast and furious gifts: Hobbs and Shaw".

<br />

Justin Lin still serves behind the lens with the script written by Daniel Casey. The film will be released in the United States on May 22.