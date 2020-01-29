The first glimpse of Shabaash Mithu from Taapsee Pannu is here

Taapsee Pannu was last seen on giant screens in Saand Ki Aankh of Tushar Hiranandani. The biographical drama was based on the life of Shooter Dadis, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. The actress received many compliments from both the public and critics.

The next thing about Taapsee is a biography about the life of ace cricketer Mithali Raj. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is titled Shabash Mithu. The talented actress turned to Twitter to share the first glimpse of the film. Wearing the Indian shirt and preparing for a shot, Taapsee looks fierce on the poster.

When sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote: "I've always been asked who your favorite male cricket player is, but you should ask them who your favorite female cricket player is." That statement made every cricket lover stop and introspectively if they love the game or the genre that plays it. . @ M_Raj03 you are a & # 39; Game changer & # 39 ;.

