The fiancees of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way & # 39; Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have separated!

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, stars of the TLC program, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, have announced that they have separated.

Tiffany was the first to announce the breakup. "I wanted to be the first to let him know instead of hiding it and putting a facade for social networks," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you for following our story, we really love each other, but some things are irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer right now."

