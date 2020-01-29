The day I realized that I would never find weapons of mass destruction in Iraq

%MINIFYHTML9e74e2cb7f1833933a53d1095ec4c3bb11% %MINIFYHTML9e74e2cb7f1833933a53d1095ec4c3bb12%

My line of questions was simple: tell me about the nuclear material you were carrying. His answers were also simple: he was not transporting nuclear material; I didn't do it. For a while I assumed that her tears were a ploy. I applied more pressure: stop lying to me; tell me where you got it; We know everything. His cry intensified.

In the famous deck of cards that represented Hussein's henchmen, my subject would not even be classified as two of the clubs. The truth is that this old man, trapped with car parts together to look like a small container of radioactive material, was nothing more than a scammer. He probably just wanted to earn some money selling the fake material to a fool. Almost certainly he was crying in front of me out of genuine despair.

But my questions were relentless. He was determined to get any detail that could offer clues about Al-Zarqawi. A colleague in the store looked at me confused and then commented that my face was indecipherable during the interrogation. My subject protested his innocence and even tried to take my hands in his, pleading for the safety of his family. In the end, I turned to the interpreter and whispered: "He doesn't belong here." He promised to tell the commanding officer. My comment was as much about the absurdity of the whole situation as about the innocence of the prisoner. He had risked the lives of a dozen soldiers to be there, only to find a small-scale confirmation of the ridiculous false premises under which we had invaded and occupied Iraq. Iraq's weapons of mass destruction were nothing more than a bit of improvised farce, the fake products of a scammer. In the process, I had stumbled upon one of the darkest places in times of war in Iraq and with the most revealing truth of the conflict: no one belonged there.

%MINIFYHTML9e74e2cb7f1833933a53d1095ec4c3bb13% %MINIFYHTML9e74e2cb7f1833933a53d1095ec4c3bb14%

When I returned to Washington, a few weeks later, it was clear to me that people who had not served in Iraq knew very little about what was really happening. A friend asked me how the search for weapons of mass destruction was going. I replied wryly: "Well, I'm back, right?", I avoided explaining the magnitude of this. I relied on funny stories of swimming in Uday's pool or peeing in Hussein's golden baths to escape the conversation.

When the provisional report of the Iraq Survey Group was published in October 2003, the truth became inevitable. He offered a barely veiled admission of finding no convincing evidence of the recent W.M.D. exercise. I had often justified my participation as my duty, but that claim began to sound more and more like an excuse for a blind adventurer. It became impossible to square my American sense of free will, our image of ourselves as empowered citizens participating in informed elections, with the reality of the way they tricked us into accepting the invasion of Iraq. During my childhood and my military training I had been taught that the United States carries out wars based on a just cause, but the reality that emerged from Iraq was that the deception had forced us.

A few months later, in April 2004, CBS News revealed the history of torture in Abu Ghraib prison, revealing that American guards, perhaps even some of the people he had seen in prison, had beaten and abused prisoners . I was horrified There had been little that prevented me from harming my interviewee there, but doing so would have required a moral bankruptcy. The actions of the guards in Abu Ghraib invalidated the American idea of ​​liberation in which I believed. For me, cruelty and abuse of power represented a perversion of American values.

At that time, it became clear to me that the administration's public narrative about the war was exactly what led us to that dark place. The tropes of war for freedom and the war of liberation, proven over time, had been used with mastery and had been enabled by false claims of Hussein's regime's involvement with al Qaeda. We were fighting in a fantasy and our leaders knew it, even while we were there, but we persisted.

I am disgusted by the idea that we could have been so easily manipulated. For a while I considered finishing my career in government. But I also felt that walking away would make me unable to do anything to reject the dishonesty of the administration. Instead, I reoriented my intelligence career to understand the underlying causes of war. Later, as an assistant professor, I spent time developing an evaluation of historical false justifications and taught on the subject. To this day, I am punished for the memory of my experience in Abu Ghraib, and I am tormented by the unknown destiny of my interviewee. Like many veterans, I have a deep desire to avoid another conflict like the invasion of Iraq, fueled by my understanding of the absurdities of war. But I am surprised by the power of our national impulse to go to war, especially the unnecessary ones, and I am alarmed that this impulse seems almost impossible to stop.