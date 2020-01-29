The children of Kim Kardashian and Beyonce join well during the meeting

Instagram

According to one source, the second son of the owner of KKW Beauty, Saint West, and the first daughter of the singer diva, Blue Ivy, are & # 39; running & # 39; at a meeting organized by Jimmy Lovine and Liberty Ross.

Up News Info –

Fans have been convinced that Kim Kardashian Y Beyonce Knowles They are not on good terms with each other, but this recent story proved otherwise. Us Weekly reported that his children joined very well when they were invited to a recent intimate meeting with Jimmy Lovine and his wife Liberty Ross.

Beyoncé, Kanye west and his daughter North allegedly did not attend the event, but that did not stop them from having fun. According to Us Weekly, Blue Ivy Carter got along very well with Kim's second son, Saint West. Noting that "their personalities fit well," a source told the site that the two children were "running" during the meeting.

The source said: "Blue is a tomboy and sportsman, and Saint is very active and has a lot of energy and a fun personality." Meanwhile, Sir and Rumi played with Chicago, Kim and Kanye's third son, but "mostly only toys were played."

Kim and Beyonce's relationship has long been questioned by people on the Internet, especially after their husbands were fighting in 2016. People suspected that their relationship remained tense even after Kanye and Jay Z buried the hatching, but recently, Beyonce sent the "keeping up with the Kardashians"He stars in his Adidas x Ivy Park collection, apparently showing that they have no grudge between them.

Kim herself showed the collection she got on Instagram Stories and said in a video: "Thank you guys, thank you very much Beyonce." Then he followed with a video of his modeling of one of the pieces with the song "Run the World (Girls)" of the singer playing in the background. In another post, Kim apologized for showing the collection "very late," and added: "Congratulations @beyonce and @adidas for such a successful launch. I love everything and can't wait to use it all!"