The body of Kobe Bryant identified among the victims of the helicopter accident | NBA News

The body of the great basketball player Kobe Bryant has been identified among a group of nine who died when a helicopter crashed in Los Angeles, the coroner said.

Investigators used fingerprints to identify the 41-year-old pilot, another man and a woman, the Los Angeles County coroner said in a statement.

Bryant's daughter, Gianna, 13, also died in the accident, but her body has not been identified.

"Investigators are still working to identify the remaining five (bodies)," said the coroner.















Mourners gather outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to remember Kobe Bryant.



Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who played for the LA Lakers during his 20-year career, is widely regarded as one of the best players in basketball history.

While investigators continue to track the crash site in Los Angeles, tributes to the 41-year-old man have been paid on social media and off the Lakers court at the Staples Center.

Thousands of mourners gathered to pay tribute to a vigil, while fellow Laker LeBron James wrote about being "heartbroken and devastated,quot; in the news.

















Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Grant Hill discuss the legacy of Kobe Bryant and what the former Los Angeles Lakers icon meant to them.



The helicopter pilot told air traffic controllers he was climbing to avoid a cloud cover shortly before the accident on a hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles, on Sunday, according to the National Bureau of Transportation Security (NTSB) .

The "experienced,quot; pilot Ara Zobayan received special authorization to fly in a dense fog in the minutes leading up to the accident and was flying at 1,400 feet.

Radar data revealed that it then rose to 2,300 feet before beginning a downward left turn. The remains of the Sikorsky S-76B were found at 1,085 feet, the NTSB said.

Speaking at the same press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said forensic investigators had finished recovering the remains of the nine victims, and that so far a positive identification had been made in four of them.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says forensic investigators had finished recovering the remains.



In addition to Bryant and the pilot, Ara Zobayan, a commercial aviator and certified flight instructor with more than 8,200 hours of flight experience, coroners confirmed the identities of John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

A fourth positive identification was made for Sarah Chester, who died in the accident with her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, another basketball player involved in the tournament.

Altobelli's wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, a teammate of Gianna Bryant, were also among the dead, along with an assistant coach, Christina Mauser.