The best part-time Super Bowl shows of all time

It's almost time for the biggest sporting event related to music: the Super Bowl halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They head the part-time show of the Super Bowl LIV 2020, which will be held this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will mark the first performances of both singers in the annual event.

"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said in CBS Sunday Morning in December. "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour."

This will mark the first collaboration between López and Shakira. J.Lo said they will sing in English and Spanish.

"It's in Miami and we are both Latino artists," he said in CBS this morning. "We bring that flavor."

Lopez and Shakira join an extensive list of past artists such as Justin Timberlake, which caused controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and then returned for a solo performance in 2018, at the end of The prince Y Michael Jackson, Virgin, Patti LaBelle Y Beyoncé.