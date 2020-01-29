The best part-time Super Bowl shows of all time

It's almost time for the biggest sporting event related to music: the Super Bowl halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They head the part-time show of the Super Bowl LIV 2020, which will be held this Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It will mark the first performances of both singers in the annual event.
"It's like winning the Oscar," J.Lo said in CBS Sunday Morning in December. "It's the biggest show there is. It has the biggest audience. You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour."
This will mark the first collaboration between López and Shakira. J.Lo said they will sing in English and Spanish.
"It's in Miami and we are both Latino artists," he said in CBS this morning. "We bring that flavor."
Lopez and Shakira join an extensive list of past artists such as Justin Timberlake, which caused controversy with the Nipplegate incident with Janet Jackson in 2004 and then returned for a solo performance in 2018, at the end of The prince Y Michael Jackson, Virgin, Patti LaBelle Y Beyoncé.
Here are the 15 best part-time Super Bowl shows of all time:
Al Bello / Getty Images
15. Black Eyed Peas, Usher and Slash (2011)
The performances shook, but they would have been much more pleasant if they had repaired the sound system …
Al Pereira / WireImage
14. Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott (2015)
Two words made this part-time show go viral: Left Shark.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
13. The Who (2010)
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
12. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (2008)
His performance has been underestimated because it is obviously not as flashy as some of the others, but Petty's set was full of solid successes, "American Girl,quot;, "Won & # 39; t Back Down,quot;, "Free Fallin & # 39; " and "Running Down a Dream." But 10 years ago, he came, delivered, smiled. That he RIP.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
11. Justin Timberlake (2018)
There are no nipples in this one, and the criticisms about his solo performance were mixed.
Mark Cornelison / Lexington Herald-Leader / MCT
10. Bruce Springsteen and the band E-Street (2009)
"I want you to get away from the guacamole sauce, I want you to lower the chicken wings and turn on your TV," said the singer on stage. Whatever you say, boss.
Theo Wargo / WireImage
9. Rolling Stones (2006)
The boys in the band can move the house until they are six feet deep, and if you know how they used to party, you know it probably should have happened a long time ago. No matter when or where the Stones acted, Mick jagger and his rebellious boys have brought him over the past 55 years and that was certainly the case when they started the crowd with songs like "Rough Justice,quot; and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."
KMazur / WireImage
8. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, & # 39; NSYNC, Nelly and Mary J. Blige (2001)
Basically, every person in the music industry was in this Super Bowl setting. It was pandemonium. The show was during the height of the boy bands, popstars and chewing gum melodies. The performance before September 11 occurred at a simpler and innocent moment: when Spears and Timberlake were still a powerful couple, when BritBrit had not yet had a collapse, when & # 39; NSYNC was still synchronized with each other and when the El The world still believed that the A-Listers could stay together forever.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
7. Madonna, CeeLo Green and LMFAO (2012)
It was a spectacular show, complete with the Cleopatra costume, a gospel choir and some kind of cheerleader costume. We are sorry You felt it Football felt it.
Al Bello / Getty Images; KMazur / WireImage
6. Sting, Shania Twain and No Doubt (2003)
In his first work (or song rather), Sting surprised the audience with his update on his classic "Message in a bottle." gwen Stefani He went out into the crowd, swinging the abs on the washboard, the wide pants and the shiny bodice. It was all a blast and the crowd loved him.
Focus on the sport / Getty Images
5.: Diana Ross (1996)
First Supremes The singer was nothing short of supreme when she shook the house at the halftime show. The queen made four amazing costume changes in 12 minutes. The timeless artist wore "You Keep Me Hanging on,quot;, "Baby Love,quot; and "I Will Survive,quot; before leaving in a helicopter, as one does when you're Diana Ross.
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
4. Beyoncé (2013)
After synchronizing the national anthem in Obama's second inauguration last month, Bey knew he needed to take him to the Super Bowl, and that was what he did. Jay ZThe lady's love made clear the day she was singing live at the Superdome in New Orleans, breaking the voices and surprising the crowd. Halfway, he basically gave fans a heart attack when Michelle Williams Y Kelly Rowland he joined her on stage for a Child of Destiny meeting. Kill, Bey, slaaaaaaaay!
TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images
3. Lady Gaga (2017)
Lady G did not lift the roof, sang "God Bless America,quot; and literally jumped from it. Kind of. After that high-flying start, the superstar singer broke into "Poker Face." It was exciting; I was above; it was all Gaga all the time and fans became gaga for that. There was no meat dress, no blood, no giant giant egg, just an action-packed performance that made you think that the "Bad Romance,quot; singer was born to be on the 50-yard line.
Ralf-Finn Hestoft / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Images
2. Michael Jackson (1993)
In a masterful move that only the King of Pop could have the audacity to achieve, MJ stood on the stage for 90 full seconds (remember he only gets 13 minutes maximum) without moving. The soft criminal had the audience in the palm of his hand when he got into "Jam." The master interpreter then broke into "Billie Jean,quot; and "Black or White." There were hats, crotch grips, leg turns (and kicks) and lots of entertainment. The pop star then used the entire audience in the Rose Bowl to create giant portraits of children while singing "Heal the World."
Phil Ramey / RameyPix / Corbis via Getty Images
1. Prince (2007)
The artist formerly known as The Artist formerly known as Prince perfected the Super Bowl halftime show when he performed "We Will Rock You,quot;, "Let & # 39; s Go Crazy,quot;, "Baby I & # 39; ma Star,quot;, " Proud Mary "," All Along the Watchtower "," Best of You "and, of course," Purple Rain ", during a downpour!
The Super Bowl LIV 2020 airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.